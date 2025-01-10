A shameful incident has marred the Spanish Super Cup: the harassment by Saudi fans of Mallorca fans and family members this past Thursday, at the moment they were leaving the stadium after the semifinal match against Real Madrid, which has provoked a blunt response from the victims.

“I wouldn’t go back to Arabia“This is how several fans have expressed themselves, some of whom suffered abusive behavior from local fans, who spoke to the media at the Son Sant Joan airport, upon the arrival of the vermilion expedition this Friday.

One of the affected girls, who was forced to deal with aggressive attitudes from other fans after the final whistle, has also recounted her experience: “I have experienced situations that I had never seen on a football field”.

Isabel Bastides, mother of Abdón Prats, forward of the Balearic team, has also made her position clear: “With this departure from the stadium, I don’t think I would repeat the experience”he assured, expressing his rejection of how local fans besieged the vermilion expedition.

“At first they were cell phones in the face and making people uncomfortableand things got complicated when you approached the exit. You were sad for your health,” added the footballer’s mother, who clarified that she did not witness sexist harassment.

A relative of José Copete has stated along the same lines, who has stated that he had to endure obscene behavior, giving as an example the gesture of drooling near the bus. “Each woman has lived her experience”he indicated, referring to the situations of physical harassment suffered by other relatives of the players.





Other members of the expedition have explained that they felt abandoned by stadium security. Even some who praised the treatment received in the period prior to the match against Real Madrid have been categorical when it comes to ensuring that they would not travel to Saudi Arabia again.