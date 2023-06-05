Entrepreneur Luiz Renato Durski says that business was not affected; gave the statement during the covid-19 pandemic

The president of Grupo Madero, Luiz Renato Durski Junior, said he would not repeat the anti-social isolation lines made during the covid-19 pandemic. In March 2020, the businessman published a video defending the return of activities, on the grounds that the economy could not stop because “5,000 will die”.

In an interview with the newspaper The globe this Sunday (4.jun.2023), Durski said that Grupo Madero’s business was not affected despite the criticism received for the comment. “But if you ask me, ‘Would you do it again?’ No, I would follow my grandfather’s recommendation and get on with life.”he said.

Durski’s position, at the time, sounded like an endorsement of the then president’s speeches Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

He said he blamed himself for the statements, thinking that it would affect sales in stores, but, according to him, Lula’s (PT) electoral strongholds were sales leaders for the Madero Group.



“If it was to have sales in the same stores with an effect because it was more Lula or Bolsonaro, then where Lula is stronger he should have fallen, but Bahia was his biggest (gain) and our biggest”he said.