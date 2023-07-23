Home page politics

From: Max Mueller

Heribert Prantl, longtime head of SZ domestic policy, is considered left-liberal. His defense of Hubert Aiwanger, whom critics tend to put in the right-wing corner, is all the more surprising.

Cologne – Heribert Prantl is a publicist and lawyer. The 69-year-old was born and grew up in Nittenau in the Upper Palatinate. For years, Prantl has shaped the image of the Süddeutsche Zeitung, although the legal scholar only dedicated himself to journalism late in life. His book “Mensch Prantl: an autobiographical calendar” was recently published. In an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA Prantl talks about the “Last Generation”, Hubert Aiwanger and an urgent topic of this time, which is far too short for him.

Mr. Prantl, in the foreword you write that your book should not be a classic autobiography because you find that embarrassing for you. Why?

It was suggested to me that I could write a biography for my 70th birthday on July 30th. But firstly, even at the risk of counting as a sign of old age, I don’t feel 70, I feel younger, and secondly, I’m not as relevant as Henry Kissinger. And third, I didn’t want to succumb to my own vanity. For a journalist, the focus should be on the content, not on oneself.

In twelve chapters you write about the topics that are close to your heart, for example refugees and equal rights. The climate crisis does not appear. Why?

I didn’t write with the aim of covering as many topics as possible. For example, I have dealt intensively with the great climate decision of the Federal Constitutional Court. And I still have to save something to write after the 70.

Heribert Prantl: “Arrogance resonates with the ‘last generation'”

When it comes to the climate crisis these days, people often talk about the “last generation”. What do you think of the activists?

I am against overly criticizing these people. The CSU and the Munich public prosecutor’s office, for example, don’t cut a good figure. Nevertheless, I find the habitus – we are the good guys and that justifies everything – difficult. Not only desperation but also arrogance resonates there.

Do you recognize yourself there? You have always campaigned vehemently for refugees – and have received a lot of criticism in the direction of “professional do-gooders”.

I really hope that there are no parallels. For me as a journalist, it was always about breaking down fronts – and not dividing them. It was and is best when families say: We read the comments from the Prantl – and then we argue about it. It’s different with the “Last Generation”: We almost only talk about whether sticking is okay, not about the substantive issue, the solution to the climate crisis.

The “Last Generation” wants to set up a social council whose seats will be raffled off.

I don’t think that’s a bad idea. But I have the suspicion that the decisions of the board of directors are already fixed in the minds of the “last generation”. In principle, I am a supporter of representative democracy, but I also believe that it needs supplements.

In what way?

I think that we need more direct votes. Many will now cry out again: “Prantl, are you crazy? The populists!” Especially in Bavaria, we did very well with referendums and referendums.

Heribert Prantl on Hubert Aiwanger: “Can push back the AfD”

Hubert Aiwanger, head of the Free Voters in Bavaria, received a violent shitstorm for similar demands. right?

It wasn’t about voting, it was about creating a mood. He said that democracy had to be taken back and that people in Berlin had to be told: “You’ve got your ass open up there.” That’s the wording of the AfD.

But is he right about that?

His problem is that he is not factual. Aiwanger is just someone who likes to knock someone out. I wouldn’t judge him too critically. He is one of the few politicians who speaks without pen and paper. I like that, especially when I see how people usually speak in Berlin. If Aiwanger has his choice of words under control, he is someone who can push back the AfD.

There are people who say that there is little difference between Aiwanger and the AfD.

There are neo-Nazis in the AfD, and Aiwanger is certainly not one of those. I think the Free Voters are more like a new Bavarian party. Aiwanger strongly reminds me of its chairman and deputy prime minister in the 1950s, Joseph Baumgartner. I have dealt intensively with the Bavarian party. When the coalition in Bavaria burst in 1957, its decline began – and the rule of the CSU.

It continues to this day. There will be elections in October and it is already clear who will win. Is Bavaria still a democracy?

Sure, but one that could be improved. Markus Söder surfs very unerringly on the mood wave that is currently popular. But: If a referendum is looming, you can be almost certain that the CSU will react accordingly.

Then this is your stage: What should Bayern urgently vote on?

Unfortunately, this brings us to a question that is not being discussed at all at the moment. I would prefer to vote on the area consumption in Bavaria. Bavaria is the front runner when it comes to outlet sales, furniture sales and parking space sales. I love this country, I love my homeland, the Upper Palatinate. For me, home is a paddling tour on the Regen River from Roding to Regensburg. We must preserve this beautiful nature. We are currently doing too little for that in Bavaria.