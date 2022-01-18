Home page world

From: Nadia Austel

First Lady Jill Biden packs groceries as she and Joe Biden volunteer with Philabundance. © dpa/Patrick Semansky

Tornadoes, wildfires and the corona pandemic: Jill Biden, the First Lady of the USA, talks about the “healing role” in which she finds herself.

Las Vegas – Jill Biden, First Lady of the USA*, attended with her husband, President Joe Biden*, once again a tragic part of the country in Louisville, Colorado. “I would want to know that the President and the First Lady would stand by me,” he said Jill Biden* interviewed a day later by The Associated Press (AP).

At the end of December 2021, forest fires in Louisville destroyed almost 1,000 buildings. Thousands of people had to seek safety from the flames. Jill Biden spoke to local residents and was approachable: she shared comforting hugs and expressed her condolences for pets that died in the fires. Just recently it had too Added pets to the Biden family*.

Jill Biden: First Lady of the USA feels responsible for the people in her country

She found herself as First Lady in a role that she “didn’t expect, kind of a healing role. We’ve been through so much as a nation,” Jill Biden said in an interview with the AP. Trips like the one to Colorado are a “prime example” of the responsibility she feels in this role. “I think that’s an important part of what I do. I mean just helping people through hard times.”

During her visit to Louisville, after her husband’s speech, she asked to be able to address a few words to the citizens: “I would like to thank the firefighters, the police, the rescue workers and the rescue teams,” said Biden. She continued, “I realized — after meeting so many people, walking around the neighborhood and talking to all of you — what a warm and strong community you are.”

Joe and Jill Biden speak to victims of the devastating Louisville fires. © dpa/Susan Walsh

The 70-year-old Jill Biden herself is also familiar with difficult times from her biography. Joe Biden, whom she married in New York in 1977, brought a tragic history to the marriage. Barely five years earlier, he had lost his wife and daughter in a fatal car accident.

USA: Jill Biden knows difficult times herself

Jill Biden became the stepmother of his two sons, who survived the accident with serious injuries. In 2015, they lost one of their sons at the age of 46 – he died of brain cancer. In addition, four of her friends had breast cancer in 1993 and died. She then founded the Biden Breast Health Initiative to educate high school-age girls about the importance of early detection.

“I know the terrible things we go through in life and I know how much the kind gestures meant to me and Joe,” Biden told the AP. “So I just know what a difference it makes when you’re there. I think being there is really important.”

Your plans for 2022? She wants to keep her focus on the issues that are important to her: education, supporting military families and advancing cancer research, she tells the AP. In her work as a community college faculty member, Dr. Jill Biden will continue to pursue. (n / A) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.