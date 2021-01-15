Five years ago, when he got off the motorcycle and finished his participation in the first Dakar of his life, Kevin Benavides specialists in the field assigned it a label: that of revelation.

He was the first Argentine to win a stage of the motorcycle competition. In that 2016 he finished fourth in the general table. Two years later reached second place on the podium, in 2019 he had been fifth and last year, due to an accident that led to the change of engine and a penalty, he was 19th. Until in this edition and with the accumulated experience, the 32-year-old from Salta managed to overcome himself and change his label: he is the new king of motorcycling.

Despite the suffering of his mother Iris, since he was nine years old, Kevin has been racing on a motorcycle. He immediately began to excel in the Enduro specialty and started an upward career. He was 10 times local champion in SaltaHe easily rubbed shoulders with the best in the country and since 2009 his name appears prominently in the most prestigious international championships in the specialty.

At the age of 32 Benavides became the first Latin American motorcycle champion. Photo: EFE

“Day by day a lot has changed. I am very happy to get this victory. For me it has been the toughest Dakar I have raced so far. I’m very happy. Also for being the first South American to win the Dakar and make history, “Benavides said about his fifth participation, after raising his arms at the end of the last stage, between Yanbu and Yedá (Saudi Arabia) when he learned that he was the champion.

And he highlighted: “The key I think has been to keep calm, to go forward with energy, to be focused on day-to-day work,” said the Argentine rider, who also highlighted: “We have a very good bike, a very good team. . People who work with great dedication. “

Benavides says that “he would live on top of a motorcycle” and as an extreme example of his passion for this sport he marks a distance with football: “I don’t know if the ball is round or square, heh. I’m not from any team, football, nothing at all ”.

In the preview of this edition, the Salta player had shown confidence in going far. “This year was different for everyone. I was able to share a lot with my family and friends and I never stopped training. The quarantine helped me to recover from injuries and do continuous physical work. The personal goal is to try to have a very good race. I am very well physically and I will give 100% working day by day to achieve the dream of winning the Dakar ”, he warned.

And after the penultimate competition, having left behind an accident that caused injuries to his nose, hands and ankles, Benavides sent a message to all of Argentina. “It is incredible how many people write to me. I am focused on this. Please understand that I cannot answer, but please keep pushing. There is only one day ahead and I will try to leave Argentina at the top. It is my dream to be able to achieve this Dakar and to make history ”.

And he achieve it. He became the fourth Argentine to lift a trophy at the Dakar. The other three national winners had competed in quadricycles: Marcos Patronelli (2010, 2013 and 2016), his brother Alejandro (2011 and 2012) and Nicolás Cavigliasso (2019).