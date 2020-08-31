The return to work promises to be more difficult for those who have been ill with Covid-19 in recent months. After five months of convalescence, Romuald will resume part-time, and tells franceinfo about his life after.

When Romuald Mauguin introduces himself, he details his CV: director of a small supermarket in Levier, one hour south of Besançon, mayor of Mouthier-Haute-Pierre (Doubs) … and “Covid-19 survivor”. After contracting the coronavirus, the man, aged 49, was hospitalized for a month at the Besançon CHU, plunged into a coma for 17 days. He was released on April 28, but five months later the disease is not completely behind him.

Romuald is scarred, and his return to work scheduled for this week will not be easy. “In an environment where there are people, I have this apprehension, he explains, even if on the one hand, I am told ‘you are immune, you are no longer at risk’, we are not really sure. Today, I tell myself that if I were to be affected by Covid-19 again, I do not know if I will be able to get out of it. ” Romuald protects himself and encourages people to protect themselves: “Maybe I’ll wash my hands even more than before, and maybe when a customer comes up to me, I’ll want to step back… Chances are it will.”

The village of Mouthier-Haute-Pierre (Doubs). (LEO TESCHER / RADIO FRANCE)

The coronavirus has changed Romuald. He’s not the same man anymore: he lost 10 kilos of muscle mass, which he took a long time to regain, but he also changed psychologically. He no longer has the same relationship to work: for him, the essential is elsewhere.

I have been given a second chance at life so I am taking advantage of it. I reviewed my priorities.Romuald Mauguin, survivor of Covid-19to franceinfo

“Throughout the time I was in a coma, my family called every day for news., he says, and the doctor would put the phone to my ear, and my wife would talk to me with my children “. Moved, Romuald sobs, remembering his return home: “When I arrive in my village, on the square, the paramedic opens the side door, I see my citizens who have come to welcome me, who applaud me … You find your wife, your children, your parents , your in-laws … Friends, family … It is at such times that we say to ourselves that life is also about sharing a good time with these people. “

Before the illness, Romuald Mauguin spent his mornings at the town hall of Mouthier-Haute-Pierre, then 12 hours a day at the supermarket, with colleagues who are eager to see him again. “I hope to see him again soon! It’s long anyway!”exclaims Nadine, his executive assistant. She tells of the stress they may have had at the supermarket during their director’s hospitalization, the barrier gestures, scrupulously followed afterwards, the intolerance when a customer enters unmasked, and the preparation for the return of “Monsieur Mauguin” at the store. Always more masks, always more gel, always more distance.

Nadine Guth, executive assistant at the Levier supermarket (Doubs). (LEO TESCHER / RADIO FRANCE)

This reassures Romuald: “Me, I want to go back, I would like to turn a page of this Covid, even if I have moments when I have memory loss, I use certain words sometimes in sentences that do not ‘have nothing to do there. “

It is fatigue that makes it difficult today to resume in the conditions before the disease.Romuald Mauguin, survivor of Covid-19to franceinfo

For three months, he has not been able to recover his left arm. “I have pain in my biceps, maybe this is the position when I was in a coma, he judges. And then I have this right thigh which is very painful. The slightest effort we can make, behind me I’m out of breath. “

Romuald will resume at half-time, initially. He will have taken five months to find his way back to work. Are there many in this case? Difficult to know, only “home returns” being counted by Public Health France. According to the institute, 85,000 people have been discharged from the hospital since the start of the epidemic, and many of them, like Romuald, still have sequelae today.

Professor Xavier Monnet, resuscitator at Bicêtre hospital (Val-de-Marne), has set up a monitoring unit for each of his 300 Covid-19 patients. Three months after leaving the hospital, they are called in for examinations: 30 to 40% of them have psychological consequences. According to him, it has a name: “It’s the famous post-traumatic stress disorder, as you know, people who have suffered a terrorist attack. But there, we see similar disorders even in people who have been in the hospital for less.” According to him, to explain this, “There is the context of stress linked to Covid-19 in society. There are probably many patients who will want to return to work, telling themselves that everything is fine, but no, we know that in these patients, sequelae like those are possible. “

Anxiety, depression, memory problems are probably reversible, but you have to be taken care of.Professor Xavier Monnet, resuscitator at Bicêtre hospitalto franceinfo

The coronavirus is a new disease that we do not know well, there is therefore no well-defined care policy in France. Some prescribe rehabilitation through sport, olfactory rehabilitation, physiotherapy. Professor Xavier Monnet pleads for systematic psychological follow-up.