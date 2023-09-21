Thursday, September 21, 2023, 00:56



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Rafael Nadal is thinking these days about his chances of returning to the courts. Without detailing in which tournament he might be ready to reappear, he does say that he would like to play with Carlos Alcaraz in the doubles at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. “I would like to and it would be a good motivation, one more incentive for me to be able to close my cycle.” Olympian playing with Carlos,” the Spaniard told the newspaper As.

The Spaniard considers that it would be a good motivation to close his Olympic cycle: «As for the Games, on a personal level, I would like to play them one more time. Everyone knows that I have always been a lover of Games. I have lived incredible moments of coexistence, of seeing what sport is in its pure essence. Regarding the fact of playing doubles with Carlos, I have not had the slightest conversation with him in that regard. But I would also like and it would be a good motivation, another incentive for me to be able to close my Olympic cycle playing with Carlos, with everything he is achieving, with the young people and with the great future he has ahead of him.”

One step above



Rafa Nadal defines Carlos Alcaraz as the only one who can stand up to Djokovic right now and was not surprised to see him win Wimbledon: «I think there is little surprise about Carlos and what he can do. He has been number one in the world until recently. And although he is very young, right now, practically, he is the only rival I see for him is Djokovic. He is a step above everyone else. My feeling from outside the circuit is that when he plays, the games normally depend on him 90% of the time.