Antonella Clerici in an interview released in recent days she told the public about her recent health problems and reflected on her funeral. The TV host expressed her wishes regarding the funeral rite and the burial place. Here’s what Antonella wishes for her future.

Antonella Clerici

As time goes by, we all ask ourselves questions and plan our future. Many people want to leave directives regarding their funeral and the burial place. It is no exception Antonella Clerici who, in a recent interview, talked about her recent health problems that forced her to undergo surgery.

Read also: The very famous shows herself like this on social media, fear among fans: what happened

The surgical intervention

The main face of “It’s always noon“, will soon return to TV after the summer break. During this period, one of the most beloved faces by Italians has faced and overcome a difficult surgical operation. As Antonella herself says, the operation was a bolt from the blue. Thanks to the promptness of Antonella’s doctor, it was possible to avoid much worse consequences. Upon waking up from the surgery, the presenter wanted to update and reassure all her fans, explaining that both her ovaries and all the adnexa were removed. Fortunately, everything went well, but this situation led the presenter to ask herself some questions about her future. Antonella Clerici he said he had already given instructions to his loved ones regarding the funeral and the place of the burialClerici tells the audience that she wants to be buried in the woods and that she would like to organize the burial herself. funeral.

Antonella Clerici after surgery

“I would love to prepare my own funeral. I have always asked: put me in my forest, not in front of the house.”

Antonella Clerici

A speech that may seem sad and distressing to many people, but the idea of ​​death does not scare Antonella. The presenter wants to face her entire future in the best way possible, choosing and planning every step.