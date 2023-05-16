Of Andrea Ghiselli

The advice is to remove 500 kcal from the daily balance, divided into 250-300 kcal less from a food point of view and 200-250 kcal more from physical activity

I am 165cm tall and weigh 77kg. I’m not in menopause. When I was very fit, thanks also to a lot of physical activity, a few years ago, my weight was around 60-62 kg. I wasn’t skinny, but I was fine. My aspiration is to get back to that level, but even losing the first 5-6 kg in two to three months would make me feel quite satisfied already.

He answers Andrea Ghisellidirector of the first level Master in Food Science and Applied Dietetics at Unitelma Sapienza (Rome) and past president of the Italian Society of Food Sciences (GO TO THE FORUM)

I advise against losing all that weight in a few months and I explain why. In the meantime, let's start with your presumed need. On average, a 40-year-old woman, 165 cm tall, has a presumed basal metabolic rate (mind you, presumed does not mean measured) of 1,340 kcal. To this we add daily life, travel, an averagely active life: always guessing, we arrive at 1,900 calories. To lose 3 kilos of weight (and hopefully these kilos are almost completely fat, although they may not be 100% fat), he has to remove about 23,000 kcal from his usual diet. You can do it by eating less and burning more with physical activity, but 23,000 kcal in a month are almost 800 kcal per day.

He certainly cannot remove them from his daily diet because he would have to consume 1,100 kcal a day and not only would they be very few, but he would not be able to take on all the necessary nutrients: your body would try to take nutrients from the muscle parteven if you were on a high-protein diet. much better to opt for less weight loss, subtracting 500 kcal from its daily balance. These 500, which can be divided into 250-300 kcal less from a food point of view and 200-250 kcal more from physical activitythey can allow you to lose weight a little slower, let’s say almost 2 kilos per month. It is important that he does physical activity to stimulate large muscle groups, therefore swimming (which moves all the muscles a bit), or else Tapis Roulant or road running combined with upper body exercises.

In practice: greatly increase the consumption of fruit and vegetables which fill the belly with few calories and lots of volume, helping it to feel fuller. Prefer white meats, fish and legumes and you don't give up cereals but consume them whole and in not excessive quantities. Consume milk/yogurt every day, better in the partially skimmed version. You renounce all that is useless, but without depriving yourself of the necessary gratifications. This means give up alcoholic beverages and sweets, but only if this doesn't lower the level of necessary food pampering. The diet must be sustainable and tailored to individual needs and it must be a compromise between necessity and vice, so I advise you to be followed by a good professional who will tell you which things are renounceable and which cannot be renounced. Good luck!