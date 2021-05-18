The journalist Julia Varela (Pontevedra, 39 years old) is already in the city of Rotterdam finalizing the details to comment, together with Tony Aguilar, on the grand finale of the Eurovision Song Contest (Saturday, 9:00 p.m., TVE). The RNE announcer began her Eurovision adventure in 2015, when she accompanied José María Íñigo in the narration of the contest. Now he faces the strangest edition due to the pandemic, in which Blas Cantó will be the Spanish representative.

-How do you face the Eurovision Song Contest this year?

-It’s been a few years now, since 2015 I started with José María Íñigo. This year, with the pandemic coming to a halt, I think it is a very special edition and one that we are all going to welcome with much more enthusiasm. In such a delicate context and having experienced the cancellation of the previous edition, I have twice as much desire for this festival. The pandemic has made us take everything with much more enthusiasm now. And Eurovision, much more.

-How much time do you spend preparing the broadcast?

-I prepare it almost all year round. When the artists start to come out and the songs are presented, I start to soak up everything. It is a progressive thing. When the previous days arrive, then even more. When you get to the broadcast of the festival you already have everything worked on what you are going to talk about. It is a demanding job throughout the year, being very alert to the information that appears, the artists, and talking to many people, with Eurofans or experts like Víctor Escudero, who advises us.

-Do you remember how you were asked to comment on the festival with José María Íñigo?

-The first time they called me from the TVE Delegation for Eurovision. It was then the chief Federico Llano. Basically, he told me that they were looking for a female voice, which contrasts with that of José María Íñigo’s veteran. I had experience in Radio 3, they told me they had thought of me. It was nothing exceptional. Someone decided it could be me. We did a test and from there, everything came up. Sometimes things are easy; others seem to have to combine the stars for opportunities like this to arise.

-What is the protocol that the press that travels to Rotterdam will follow?

-There are security measures everywhere in the enclosure. The main thing is that you know that each country, each television, with its artist bubble, including the commentators, we will not have much opportunity to do anything other than work. To go from the enclosure to the hotel; and from the hotel to the enclosure. They advise us not to mix, because contagion in a delegation can make it impossible for the artist to participate. There is a lot of caution. Every day, there are security measures before entering the venue. There are protocols, quick tests … Every precaution is little and we have to assume it if we want the edition to be held safely.

-You will have to take care of yourself until the end of the festival …

-In each massive event that revolves around Eurovision, we have to do tests. I have to take care of myself. Try not to make plans or meet people because we have to have security. A contagion can be a disaster in the plan.

-Is there a plan B in case you can’t go to Rotterdam?

-Nothing will happen because we will not be able to go out practically. There, the antigen tests will be carried out on a daily basis. If there was a contagion or symptoms, that person would be discarded. He would have to quarantine himself and stay at the hotel. This year, everything will be quite online, with many tests and I doubt that something can happen. At the organizational level, Eurovision cannot allow anything to happen. There is a lot of money at stake, a lot of people involved and everything is going to be controlled.

-Is it considered eurofan?

-I have always watched Eurovision. I have fond memories watching it with my family. I’m not that much of a fan of Eurovision. I see Eurofans as experts in the field, like a mathematician or a chemist. I cannot be a Eurofan in that sense of achieving so much wisdom, but I have increased my knowledge. I know twice what I knew when I started in 2015.

-How do you see the Spanish candidacy? Do you think it can surprise you?

-I see that this edition has very good voices. The stoppage has forced the artists to prepare more. There is a lot of level and among the good voices is that of Blas Cantó. We’re going with a ballad and there aren’t many this year. What usually happens in Eurovision is that the model of the winner of the last edition is followed. I think Blas has a very good voice and there is a very sentimental story behind the song. Let’s go with an authentic theme. He is a piece of an artist, who dominates the camera. We have many points in favor but it is an edition with a high level.

-What happens so that Spain has obtained such bad results in Eurovision?

-I would like to know what the magic wand is. Eurovision at the end is the song festival, you have to sing well and have a good theme and sometimes we have not been successful in choosing it. It is a contest in which it is not easy to predict what you will like. Many factors come into play. José María Íñigo said that the Eurovision formula is that there is no formula. It happened with Salvador Sobral.

-Who can win this year’s festival? Do you already have a favorite?

-I have my pools. I agree with many people with the favorites. This year I’m going to top with France and Italy. They are countries that, due to cultural proximity, I always like their proposals a lot. The Barbara Pravi thing seems to me like a ballad that fits so well with her, that I love it. And I think that Malta, which is first in the bets, is going to deflate a bit. They are my intuitions after several years commenting. And there are sure to be surprises.