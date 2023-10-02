In Silvia Toffanin’s television lounge, Sandra Milo on Verissimo talks about why she would like to die after her children. So I can shake their hands forever

In a recent interview Sandra Milo tells Verissimo about her children and the affection he feels for them. A love so great that it expressed a truly unusual and particular desire. The Italian actress and showgirl, in fact, confessed to wanting to die after his children. The reason is simple. He would like to be able to hold their hands until the last moment, without having to part with them first.

Sandra Milo was guest of Silvia Toffanin at Verissimo. The 90-year-old actress spoke about many topics during her appearance. Like the disappearance of her sister, an important figure in her life, like that of her mother and grandmother.

We grew up during the war, a difficult time when there was always death around us, but this ultimately bonded us. We were four women who loved each other very much: my mother, my grandmother, my sister and me. Then, one by one they all left, but this infinite love that we gave each other remains, it was a wonderful gift, this makes us always close.

The actress later said that she was lucky enough in her life to never be alone, because she always had someone ready to love her and support her.

I never felt the sense of loneliness, there was always someone with me who loved me. All in all I was very lucky.

Sandra Milo talks to Verissimo about her relationship with her children

The thought I have is that I want to live long enough to be close to my children. I think they need me. This is also the sense of uselessness, it is terrible to feel useless. When you are, you feel that your life has real meaning, you feel strong, you can do even seemingly impossible things, but there is a strength in believing that leads me to carry out even the most difficult projects.

These are the words of the Italian actress, who then adds: