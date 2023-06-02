Surrogate motherhood, Tiziano Ferro’s harsh attack on the Italian government

Tiziano Ferro rails against the Italian government over the bill, already approved in the Commission and arriving in the Chamber on June 19, which identifies surrogacy as a universal crime.

Interviewed by Grace, the singer declared: “It would be yet another decree against homosexuals: at least they had the courage to say it clearly. If the problem were really the gestation for others, the majority of couples who resort to it, statistics in hand, are heterosexual. However, once they return to Italy, those couples can see their parental rights recognised, because it is difficult for anyone to ask reasons for how that child was born”.

“But while the laws persist in mortifying us, does anyone get something in their pocket? No. The truth is that no one gains anything from it: it’s pure evil. And the problem is not so much our rights”.

The interpreter, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband Victor and their two children, is also furious at the stop to recording the children of same-parent couples: “It’s the children who are crippled. They who, if they end up in hospital in Italy and one of the two parents is far away, cannot count on the presence of the other”.

“But you know what? Children like ours, or those raised by a single parent, have been so terribly wanted, so viscerally loved that they will grow up strong. Inevitably they will become the new ruling and political class of the country. So yes, I want to see which laws on the family they will be the spokesperson for”.

This is the main reason why Tiziano Ferro does not return to Italy: “This is the wound. Beyond the emotional and cultural shock of finding myself in an alienating reality like California, at least I would like to be able to choose where to live with them and for my country to recognize that they have two parents”.

“When I went to the Italian consulate to register them at the registry office, that form from which Victor’s name was excluded came to me like a slap in the face. So I didn’t enroll them, under these conditions which distort the reality of their being in the world they won’t have an Italian passport” concluded the singer.