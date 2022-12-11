Mexico.- The famous driver of Image TelevisionGustavo Adolfo Infante, confessed if he could leave behind all the scandals who has starred with the actors Alfredo Adame and Sergio Mayer.

Gustavo Adolfo Infante it was interrogated by the media, and among one of the questions, the journalist revealed if he could forget his litigation with Adame and the ex of Bárbara Mori.

“I would like to no longer talk about them. That is the important thing because Mayer and Adame have nothing to do, just as they don’t have an activity; they get up and get up to see how f*cking they are”, said the presenter of the program ‘De Primera Mano’.

Infante pointed out that neither of the two involved in the controversies has worked for a long time, and that the only reason to stay in show business is because of the increasingly constant scandals against them.

“Better tell me Adame’s novel in the last five years, the movie, the series; or Mayer’s, that is, it doesn’t even belong to the medium. They are a couple of leeches that only come to suck the blood of the people we are in the middle of and they are only based on pure scandal, ”he determined.

In addition, the 57-year-old columnist said that the only reason he talks about the pair of actors is because he has respect for his colleagues in the press, but only you want to forget them.

“It is truly unfortunate, I still talk about them, that is, because you are my companions and my colleagues I answer them, but I am going to erase these guys from my map, from my existence. I hope (that) 2023, since I am not going to mention them, they are going to die”.

Likewise, the Mexican presenter mentioned the legal process that he filed against Alfredo Adame for having assaulted his mother, for which the artist is being linked.

“Adame is linked to the process, that is, the judge found elements to continue a criminal trial for discrimination and insults towards my mother. After he’s sick, he says that he never insulted her, that he didn’t even know her. The other (Mayer) says that he did not insult my family either, so I think they already have mental blackouts or something, ”he explained.

Finally, Gustavo Adolfo assured that he will win the lawsuits against Sergio Mayer and Alfredo Adame.

“I am going to win both (demands) because I am supported by reason, freedom of expression and justice in this country. Also (I have) an extraordinary law firm.”