On the evening of Friday 15 December, they aired a new, unedited episode of Fourth Degree and they talked about the case again Giulia Cecchettin. They managed to broadcast a new, unreleased audio that the 22-year-old sent to one of her friends, right on Filippo Turetta.

The boy, accused of his very own crime, after an escape that lasted 7 long days, now finds himself locked up in the prison in Verona. They say he's fine and that he's doing well getting used to to the new life that awaits him.

Unfortunately, poor Giulia lost her life on the evening of November 11th. She had dated the 22-year-old, who she chose to continue seeing despite their relationship finished in August.

The girl, from her friend's story and from some messages that emerged, was suffering a lot for this situation. This was because he couldn't stand it anymore obsessive jealousy of Filippo and just wanted to end every relationship.

However, he was afraid. The boy had repeatedly said that he was no longer happy and also that he wanted himself take life. So Giulia, for i guilt feelings, she chose to continue seeing him, until he lost his life.

The new unreleased audio by Giulia Cecchettin

During the episode of Fourth Degree, they talked about Giulia's crime again. They also managed to air a new audio of the 22 year old, in which she spoke about her problem with Filippo. He said:

I could find an excuse by talking about school, comics, the thesis and the jobs I found myself. The problem is that every time I say to Pippo: