He was congratulated by his former partner, Lando Norris, and also by his former boss, Christian Horner. And appeared Carlos Sainz as second classified of the Monaco GP, without breaking a sweat, “it’s easy when you train,” he joked to David Coulthard. The Madrilenian, satisfied, encouraged his team after the fiasco with the Leclerc breakdown: “It is a great result, if they had told me before arriving in Monaco I would have signed it, although I saw the weekend with Charles on the pole and with me without a good return, it doesn’t taste as good as it should. When we analyze the weekend in the coming days we will be happy with this result and we will be proud of the team’s forward pass. I had more responsibility to save the weekend, you have a car that started from pole and I wanted to take the team to the podium. I felt really good about the car. “

Norris, third with the McLaren, He said: “I don’t know what to say, thanks to the guys from the team. It’s a dream to be on the podium in Monaco, I didn’t think it would happen but we had a bit of luck and a good car during the weekend. Congratulations to Max and Carlos”.

As to Verstappen, Red Bull winner: “Any driver wants to win here, I’m very proud, but I think about the season ahead and this is a great way to continue the year. “