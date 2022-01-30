Mexican actor and comedian Caesar Bono, was the Octavio Ocaña’s father in the television series “Neighbors”, created by fellow comedian and producer Eugenio Derbez, where he played “Frankie Rivers”, a frustrated actor in a movie called “The Wet Towel” and with an air of grandeur. At all costs, he wanted his son “Benito Rivers” follow in his supposed artistic footsteps.

“That I don’t want to be an actor,” the charismatic red-haired boy told him over and over again. “Yes, if you want Benito”, both his father and his mother in the fiction “Lorena Rivers”, a character of the Mexican actress Ana Bertha Espín, answered.

Three months after Death of Octavio Ocana at 22 years of age, César Bono regretted that his son “Benito Rivers” had died at an early age, assuring that he had given his life. In an interview for the program “First hand” of Imagen Television, he stated:

If they had given me a choice, I would have put myself in his place, in the sense that he was so young, that he did not experience many things that I would have loved for him to experience.

The 71-year-old film, theater and television actor, originally from Mexico City, said that he would have given Octavio Ocaña the remaining years of his life. “I have already lived many things, so that he had the opportunity to live them, being a father, being a grandfather, etc.”

Also, in the aforementioned interview, he mentioned asking in his prayers that if something bad happens, it would harm him and not his loved ones, “if God had asked me if something happened to Octavio or if I sacrificed myself, I would have done with all my love.”

Octavio Ocaña died on October 29, 2021, due to a bullet to the head. According to the version of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), the actor was driving drunk through the streets of Cuautitlán Izcalli, Edomex.

Supposedly, by not obeying a stop marked by some municipal policemen, a chase began through several streets in the area and ended at kilometer 5 of the Chamapa-Lechería highway, near the municipality of Atizapán de Zaragoza, State of Mexico. The prosecution maintains that during the flight, the actor took a firearm out of the glove compartment and when he crashed, he accidentally shot himself.

Octavio Ocaña’s family will not allow his death to go unpunished, which is why they are in a fight for justice.