Filippo Turetta’s father is shocked and reveals to journalists: “I would almost have preferred it to have ended differently for my son”

Intercepted by some journalists outside his home in Torreglia, the father of Filippo Turetta, the 22 year old who killed his ex Giulia Cecchettin, can’t find peace and has to find an explanation for what his son did. The man said he almost wished it had ended another way. Evidently referring to his son’s suicide.

They are all deeply shocked at Vigonovoa small town in the Venetian area, where 22-year-old Giulia Cecchettin lived until just over a week ago.

She lived there until Filippo, her ex-boyfriend who had maintained good relations with her, did not kidnapped, attacked and taken away aboard his black Punto, losing track of them for days.

The tragic turning point came on Saturday morning. The researchers have the body was found lifeless of Giulia, in the area of ​​Lake Barcis, torn apart by stab wounds inflicted by Philip on the neck, back and head.

About 24 hours later, German police stopped and arrested Filippo Turetta, who is now awaiting extradition and the return to Italy.

The shock of Filippo Turetta’s father

Unspeakable the pain of Giulia’s familywho was supposed to celebrate his graduation these days and instead finds himself having to deal with his tragic death.

Huge, at the same time, too shock to Filippo’s family.

The dad Nicola in particular, intercepted by some journalists outside his home in Torreglia, he appeared strongly distressed. To questions from journalists he explained not being able to understand of what his son did. A very normal boy, who had never shown any signs of any kind of problem. Who loved Giulia with all of himself and to whom he and his wife always tried to give everything.

The man claimed to feel very close to Giulia’s familyto whom he extends his deepest condolences.

The journalists then asked them asked if he was going to visit his son, once he returned from Germany. His response was: