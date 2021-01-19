Melania Trump defended her legacy as first lady in a video released Monday, but she also had conciliatory words that distance her from her husband at the time of the farewell. Days after the storming of the Congress headquarters by supporters of the president, Melania asked her audience to “be passionate in everything they do. But always remember that violence is never the solution, and it will never be justified. “

After admitting that for her “the last four years have been unforgettable” and that she would have liked to attend the transfer of powers, she dedicated a few words of support to the workers who have been on the front line in the fight against Covid-19, as well as those who died from the disease. “We cry for the families who have lost a loved one due to the pandemic. Every life is precious, and I ask all Americans to exercise caution and common sense to protect the vulnerable, as millions of vaccines are now being administered. “

The first lady asked the people to “lead by example.” “Take every opportunity to show consideration for someone else,” Mrs. Trump noted in an attempt to establish her legacy, which includes refurbishing an elevator and bathroom, repairing the wallpaper in the Family Dining Room, and in between the pandemic, the remodeling of the White House Rose Garden.

The first lady dedicates words of support to workers on the front lines of the fight against the pandemic



As a temporary custodian of the White House’s national treasury, the Rose Garden remodeling caused particular consternation after the removal of the Kennedy-era trees and many of the flower hedges that gave it its splendor. Three weeks after it was inaugurated, it had to be restored again, after the destruction of the Trump campaign that the White House used to celebrate the National Convention of the Republican party.

Stilettos in the mud



From the bland anti-bullying campaign devoid of content that never was, to the ghastly choice of costumes for public visits to the hideous Christmas decorations, as first lady Melania Trump leaves behind a legacy of indifference, callousness and ostentation of privilege.

Among his most commented appearances are the stilettos and designer sunglasses for the visit to Houston after the devastation of Hurricane ‘Harvey’ in 2017. Or the green trench coat with painted on the back of ‘I don’t care, do ya? ? ‘, during his visit to immigration detention centers on the border where families were separated and children were kept in cages. Also the huge fuchsia coat cape that remembered Marie Antoinette for her speech at the United Nations on world hunger, and the colonial safari hat on her visit to Africa in 2018.

Melania, who opened at the 2016 Republican Convention with a plagiarized speech to Michelle Obama, could not have contrasted more with the beloved public figure of her predecessor. His cold distancing in public events, his lack of grace and spontaneity, always with black glasses, an unattainable model smile, has been unable to endow his position with the humanity and familiarity that the first lady of the country requires.

In the end, it is nothing more than one more ostentatious decoration in the crowded forest of frozen artificial Christmas trees from the horror parade that marks the presidency of her husband.