Luis Enrique appeared in a telematic press convention within the preview of the match that the Nationwide Workforce will play this Saturday in opposition to Ukraine. In it, he gave his opinion on Messi’s resolution to remain at Barça.

Thiago: “From Thiago I hope what he does with Bayern, though right here with the nationwide staff he’ll play extra inside than pivot. Thiago is mature, and he has been since they had been very younger. He has high quality and leads on the sector, with and with out the ball. It helps loads within the strain. “

From Gea: “I’m not saying that criticism is unfair, what I’m saying is that to be an expert coach or participant it’s important to settle for criticism. When there may be any, it’s as a result of there are issues to enhance. I’ve adopted De Gea and I’ve seen that even though he has had two or three errors, his season has been remarkably excessive. All of the Nationwide Workforce gamers know that they should reside with criticism. The staff that gained the World Cup opened the doorways for us, and they’ll at all times be an instance to observe “

Adama Traoré: “I would really like all of the gamers to be very completely satisfied, however I’ll resolve the line-up with those that are extra ready. It’s potential that few or many repeat. And as for Adama Traoré we’ll see, however till two hours earlier than the sport we won’t know the line-up “.

Messi: “I do not know whether or not to pronounce on Messi …, however I’ll do it. I believe the golf equipment are above all individuals, gamers and presidents. Barcelona, ​​based in 1899, is likely one of the finest on this planet, which has He has at all times gained titles. It’s evident that there was an exquisite relationship. Leo has made Barça develop exponentially however I might have appreciated much more if a pleasant settlement had been reached. Eventually Messi will cease taking part in at Barça. well-born to be glad about each events, and it might have been good if it had been all pleasant. Barcelona will proceed to win titles with out Messi, and Messi will proceed to be an exquisite footballer. “

Busquets: “Busi is a participant who doesn’t want to talk a lot, as a result of solely his presence instructions respect. However he’s not right here for what he contributes off the sector, he’s right here for what he contributes on the sector. He makes higher or worse video games, however he is likely one of the footballers most necessary of the Choice “.

The debutants: “Many of the debutants have been champions within the decrease classes of the Nationwide Workforce, and subsequently all they should do is carry that very same spirit to the Absolute. However now relax, as a result of the children have to enhance little by little. However it’s true that there are wickers to make an excellent basket with these gamers who’ve triumphed within the decrease classes “.