Michele Zarrillo tells Mara Venier how his wife saved him during the heart attack that struck him in 2013.

Michele Zarrilloborn in 1957, gave a long interview to Sunday in and he opened his heart by talking about the meeting with his wife, 30 years of success and the recovery after the heart attack in 2013. Mara Venir's viewers were moved by the thanks that the singer addressed to his wife, who gave him saved my life 10 years ago.

On the occasion of the thirty years of “Five days that I lost you”, the song that gave him a place of honor in the Italian musical panorama, Michele Zarrillo promoted the new tour live that will start at brave. In his long career the singer has collected numerous music awards and his records are sold all over the world.

In a sincere and unfiltered way he talks about when he had the heart attack and the help of wife who promptly calling for help, saved his life. The recovery was long and tiring and the singer was able to appear on stage again only a year after his illness.

«If it hadn't been for my wife by my side, I wouldn't have even called for help. If she hadn't had this promptness, I would have died. She saved my life. I don't deserve it.”

The interview with Sunday in it was long and very intense, revealing details of the singer's private and artistic life. Michele is also performed on the piano delighting viewers with his most beautiful pieces.

The singer, born in Rome on 13 June 1957, has three children and talks about wife Anna Rita Cupraro with gratitude and great love:

«I met her here in 2001. That day she was replacing a cellist. I wasn't very convinced, I was a bit cautious.”

“Five days that I lost you” was signed up to Gold Record and will give its name to the new tour that the artist will take around the main Italian cities throughout 2024. The concerts will be full of emotions and numerous surprise guests and special events for those who will be part of the public.

