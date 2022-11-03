Bianca Balti against the anti-rave decree: “At this time I would have a life sentence”

The supermodel Bianca Balti lashes out against the anti-rave decree of the Meloni government, which provides for a sentence of up to 6 years in prison for those who organize rallies with more than 50 people.

“With all the raves I’ve been to, I’d still be in with a life sentence,” she said written the model on her Instagram profile on which she posted a series of photos depicting her in some rallies she took part in as a young man.

“The decree – writes Bianca Balti – makes illegal any gathering with more than 50 people that is considered dangerous by the authorities. It does not specify musical gathering therefore even political or trade union. Something that doesn’t even exist in Russia ”.

“The next decree what? Wow the world goes on and Italy goes back ”concludes the supermodel.

The post collected hundreds of comments and shares, but also several criticisms. Not everyone, in fact, appreciated the model’s stance.

Many users, in fact, replied to Bianca Balti stressing that occupying a private land or building is still a crime.

Bianca Balti is not the first VIP who lashes out against the anti-rave decree. Singer Fiorella Mannoia, in fact, had declared that the law “stinks”, while Fiorello had made fun of the new law.