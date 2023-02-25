One of the greatest sufferings that parents experience is see their children, especially their daughters, cry and become depressed by her sentimental partner, which is why the case of a young woman whose father he promised to give her a car if she left her boyfriend.

It seems that parents have special detectors when it comes to their children, especially in terms of couples and friends, like the father of the protagonist of the following case that has become a trend.

Would you leave your current partner who makes you suffer if your parents promised to give you a car if you did? Well, in such a situation a girl found herself who apparently was not having the best time with her now ex-boyfriend.

It was through the social network TikTok that an Internet user decided to post a video in which she revealed to her followers how her father promised to give her a car as long as she ended her then loving partner.

According to what can be seen in the viral clip, the tiktoker was not having a good time in the relationship she had with her boyfriend, because in the images she can be seen crying and with her face sad.

However, in another series of photos you can see the most lively girl. Besides, shows pictures of keys and lastly a car with a big red bow.

“My dad: if you let him, I’ll give you the car you want. Dads are always right,” can be read in the text added to the publication posted on the Chinese virtual platform.

With the above, it is intuited that, by giving her the little push she needed, the girl finally managed to leave the man who made her suffer and, instead, received a vehicle with which she can move wherever she wants.

As expected, after uploading the recording, it did not take long for it to go viral among netizens, managing to accumulate, so far, more than 6.7 million reproductionsas well as more than 640 thousand “likes” and more than 2 thousand 700 comments.

“My dad told me that if I didn’t leave him, he would disinherit me, and that’s how I tore him out of my life,” commented a netizen in the comment box.