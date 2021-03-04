the 5th of March People’s Artist Elena Yakovleva celebrates the anniversary. How old she is, you can read in any online directory. Therefore, we will not focus on this. It is better to remember a few interesting cases from her life.

Once…

Yakovleva walked along the corridors of the Mosfilm studio. And suddenly to meet her – Peter Todorovsky… “I am the same Todorovsky!” – the director introduced himself, since he himself invited the actress to audition. “Okay, lie! Say more – Konchalovsky! ” – cut Yakovleva. Is it an anecdote, a true story or a free retelling – what’s the difference? After all, it was then that Pyotr Efimovich approved the 27-year-old actress of the Yermolova Theater for the role of Tanya Zaitseva in the film Freken Tanka. Yes, yes, there was no film with that name in our box office. At the last moment, the director still returned to the title of the story. Vladimir Kunin – “Intergirl”.

Once…

Yakovleva flew to Sochi, where her theater toured. I took the bus to get to the hotel. And a man perched next to him – clearly with the aim of getting to know each other. The actress didn’t react. Then the fellow traveler began to complain that there was little entertainment in Sochi, except for the cinema, there was nowhere to go especially. “I recently watched Intergirl,” the man said. “Have you seen? ..” And he began to talk about the film. Elena looked at him with interest, not hiding her face: “Doesn’t she know?” I never found out! ..

Once…

Yakovleva received a letter from places not so distant: “In three years I will come, I will stand – bald, in a sweatshirt, with three daffodils …”

Once…

Yakovleva gave birth to a son. Two names were prepared in advance – Philip and Denisthat she and her husband liked Valeria Shalny… And suddenly the actress saw a performance on TV Philip Kirkorov, who was then quite well-fed. And … she immediately made a choice in favor of Denis. However, when the X hour approached, the actress remembered that Galina Volchek (Yakovleva has already returned to Sovremennik from the Yermolova Theater, where she served for three years) her son is also Denis. “Well, I think my colleagues will definitely say: ‘Toadie!’ They said, of course. And I answered: “If I were a toad, I would have named my son Galya …”.

Once…

A car was stolen from Yakovleva and Shalny. The spouses left with grief to the dacha. But on the way, Elena said to her husband: “They will! ..” Of course, she herself did not believe in a miracle, but Valeria decided to calm her down. A few days later they returned home, and in the doorway there was a note: “Go to the police station”. Alarmed, they ran. And there they say: “Look out the window – isn’t it yours?” – “Ours! ..” It turned out that the hijackers drove the car straight to the police station.

Once…

Yakovleva came on tour to Kiev. “Just the Maidan happened – they were shooting in the city, carrying sacks,” she later recalled. – And I have an evening at the House of Officers. The audience and I had to climb through the barricades … “And here is the People’s Artist of Russia on the Ukrainian stage. And a man is heading for her from the hall. Without flowers, gifts … Goes in silence. With a confident gait. “I was scared. Who knows what’s on his mind. ” He went to the edge of the stage and asked: “Don’t you recognize?” – “Nope.” – I Yura Bychkov, you and I studied in the final class. ” Elena changed schools often – dad was a military man. Remembering all classmates is simply unrealistic. Yes, and a lot of time had passed … Yura Bychkov, meanwhile, continued: “Do you remember how the notes were written, who wants to become? ..” Elena remembered this well. But no one knew about her dream. “So, we met here with classmates, printed out the notes. And it turned out that you are the only one whose dream has come true. ” In a leaflet that turned yellow from time to time, a graduate of the Kharkov school of 1978 read: “If my dream comes true, then in five years I will become a famous, famous artist. This is my only dream. I will crash, but I will be. Lena Yakovleva “. The note that came through the years and distances touched the actress to the depths of her soul.

Once…

Yakovleva in Thailand was offered to fish in an ancient way. She couldn’t refuse. And I caught a stunningly colored fish that looks like an exotic flower. The fish was simply gorgeous, and the actress was about to release it back into the water. “It’s pointless! – the owner of the boat said categorically. “This is a deep-sea fish, you have now sharply raised it from 30 meters, the fish already has decompression sickness, so even if you let it go, it will still die …” Elena was holding the miracle fish in her hands and crying …

Elena Yakovleva, 1987 Photo: RIA News/ G. Korevikh

Once…

Yakovleva climbed a walnut tree at her dacha. First I got in without a phone. And then, seeing how beautiful it is, I decided to make a video. However, climbing a tree while holding a smartphone, and even taking pictures, turned out to be quite difficult. But the actress is interested in a lot. She posts funny videos on social networks, which amuses her fans a lot.

Once…

Yakovleva saw a fire from the window: the owner of the apartment was screaming in panic on the balcony. And Elena did not know what to do, because she completely forgot which phone to call. The woman survived – the firefighters arrived on time. But the actress since then could not live in peace. Neither day nor night. She was afraid that she would have a fire, and she would not be rescued … As a result, Elena knotted several sheets that were in the house, tied them to the radiator. I lived like that for several years. Until I changed my apartment.

Once…

Yakovleva dreamed: “Why Spielberg not to call me and say: “Yes, I know that you do not speak English, but this role in my film can only be played by you!”

What if it comes true? ..