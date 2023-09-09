Elon Musk, the richest man in the world (a title he regained in June), used his social network X, formerly Twitter, to explain himself this Thursday (7) regarding information contained in a new biography about himself.

The book, authored by historian Walter Isaacson, said Musk disabled satellite communications from his company Starlink, which provides internet service, to Ukraine’s coastal area in order to sabotage an undersea drone attack by the invaded country against the fleet. docked from invading Russia in the port city of Sevastopol, Crimea. Since 2022, Starlink has been helping Ukrainians with incoming connection via small satellite dishes.

The entrepreneur’s version is that the signal was never activated for the regions in question, so “SpaceX”, his other space exploration company that put thousands of Starlink satellites into orbit, “didn’t deactivate anything”.

“There was an emergency request from government authorities

[da Ucrânia] to activate Starlink across the area to Sevastopol,” detailed Elon Musk. “The obvious intention was to sink the majority of the Russian fleet at anchor. If I had agreed to the request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation.” The exact date of the events has not been announced.

Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014, a harbinger of the 2022 invasion. Its Black Sea Fleet uses Sevastopol as a base, from where it blocks Ukrainian ports and launches cruise missiles, sometimes targeting civilians.

The biography written by Isaacson, entitled “Elon Musk”, will be published by Simon & Schuster next Tuesday (12). The work says that the billionaire made the decision out of fear that Russia would retaliate with nuclear weapons and compares the avoided event to a “mini-Pearl Harbor”.

A Pentagon official, responding to the agency Reutersdeclined to comment on Musk’s decision, but commented that American defense “continues to work closely with the commercial industry to ensure that we have the right capabilities that Ukrainians need to defend themselves.”