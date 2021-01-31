James Williams is a researcher at the Uehiro Center for Practical Ethics at the University of Oxford and the author of “Clicks Against Humanity” (Gatopardo). Personal

James Williams worked for a decade at Google until 2016, then did a PhD at Oxford and began to analyze how its industry was changing the world. Since Trump’s election, the narrative of the bad consequences of the networks in our lives grows. The latest popular case has been the Netflix documentary The social dilemma, featuring Tristan Harris, Williams’ former colleague. “He has dedicated himself more to evangelizing, I to writing and to academia,” he says.

Williams, 39, is now a researcher at the Uehiro Center for Practical Ethics at the University of Oxford, although he lives in Russia because of his partner’s work. From there he spoke through Zoom with EL PAÍS: “We don’t pay attention to each other when we use Zoom. Most people look at themselves. Or to a black point, the camera ”, he explains.

In 2017 he published Come out of our light which is now translated into Spanish with the title Clicks Against Humanity (Gatopardo). Williams’ big concern is our attention. He wants us to rename the “information age” as the “age of care.” When information is abundant, scarcity is attention. The networks want to steal something essential for our development, although we still understand very little about its consequences in our species.

Williams does not look to blame for the problems that technologies generate for us. There is no one exceptionally bad to direct the designs of humanity. It is a cluster of decisions: “It is a systemic problem,” he says.

Question. Do your former colleagues at Google hate you?

Answer. Unlike. By talking about these issues people put you into the narrative that you escaped from a terrible place. But I keep in touch with a lot of people. Many agree with what I say. The problem is not the people, but the structures, the business models.

P. Silicon Valley is not evil.

R. It would be interesting to abandon the narrative that we are fighting a monster. It makes it harder for us to end up with better technology. The designers and engineers in those companies don’t try to make our lives worse.

P. You hear a lot about the famous phrase “the best minds of our generation go out of their way to put an ad right under your nose”.

R. We really should want more smart people to come into this industry to change it. The problem is how. It could be worse, though: Silicon Valley could be full of people like those who worked in tobacco companies. They might want to exploit people and they would be allowed to do so.

P. And why doesn’t Silicon Valley understand the problem better?

R. It is a mixture of hyperoptimism and ignorance. In Silicon Valley, many people don’t really understand what they have created. Part is isolation from one type of criticism, part is optimism, part is not understanding it. It is a problem of philosophy: what do they want to do for the world. The case of Facebook is interesting. There is a strange trade-off. Every year Zuckerberg comes out with a fresh take on what they want to do for the world and he speaks big words. The best thing would be to get a degree in Philosophy to deepen and clarify.

P. What is the problem with our attention?

R. We have a set amount of time here on Earth. We want to write a story about ourselves and for that, attention is essential. If we have control of our attention, we can write history the way we want. Now our control over attention is dramatically undermined.

P. From the digital divide we have moved to the attention gap: do poor people suffer more with their attention?

R. If a poor person enters a supermarket and has to wonder if the money comes to buy any object, there are many decisions to be made. Whereas if you don’t have to think about that you can be more zen, walk around the store and buy whatever. Or people who have children and must be aware of a thousand things, are exhausted at the end of the day. So when you’re free, it’s easier to fall into a black hole on Reddit or Youtube and spend two hours. It happens to me.

P. Does the fatigue of continuous decisions make us lower our guard of our attention?

R. There are cognitively more demanding environments. There is a great example in the story of a woman lost on a desert island where a wolf chases her and tries to kill her. She must build a house, get food, but the wolf does not leave her alone. She has to give her attention to the wolf: her autonomy, her ability to care is undermined by this tireless wolf. There are many wolves in our lives: relationships, financial concerns. The moral of the story is that the more technologies try to capture and direct our attention, the less capacity we have for that space and think about who we are, what we want to do.

P. But technology can also help.

R. Clearly, there are ways that technology improves our well-being: being able to video chat with my family in Seattle while living in Moscow, for example. We have not always been able to do this perfectly, but there are environments for which evolution has optimized us. Now we live in an environment in which this optimization is exploited instead of being exploited. Also this whole landscape has changed very quickly under our feet: with previous technologies we had decades or more to get used to.

P. TV, cinema?

R. And further back, the printing press. At the end of the 19th century, the head of the Canadian telegraphs was talking about what was the best means, and he said: nothing can compete against instantaneity. That is reflected in the anxiety we feel now: we design our lives to compete against instantaneity, and it cannot be. Before we had an idea of ​​what were the problems that we had before us. It is as if we were playing Martians and suddenly the size and barrage of ships multiplied exponentially. We cannot answer.

P. His book is from 2017. We are in 2021. Are we worse?

R. It is a bittersweet sensation because what was told has been amplified. Things are not getting better. I wrote the book after 2016. The trends are still there and there have been other areas where things have come out: the ethics of artificial intelligence, the effects of devices on children.

P. But we don’t know what happens to children yet.

R. True. I have a son who has just turned 3 years old. I can tell what to do with my son, but it is not prescribed, we improvise: we are building the canoe while we swim.

P. And what does it do?

R. I use a projector because it removes the TV from the center of the room. The possibility of turning it on no longer exists. The projector is also for viewing reflected rather than projected light. We have let you use mobile devices but focused on audio. Sometimes a video, but never something chosen by an algorithm. Also do it with him and make it something special not usual. It really worries me the day his friends start having social media accounts and he wants one. I hope we have a conversation.

P. One of their main complaints is that we are at a loss for words to address this problem.

R. Yes, even “social networks” seem to have a social purpose when they are sticky paper for our attention. We have no vocabulary for these categories, because even email is a social network. Other concepts that we are missing is to talk about influencing. One of the great aspirations of young people today is to be influencer, without any specific purpose. It is still very little elaborated: what types of influences are those, persuasion, manipulation, coercion. Searching for words has been part of my job since I finished the book. During the pandemic, for example, “doomscrolling “. It is fascinating.

P. He insists that it is not our fault, that it is impossible to defend himself. We are like soldiers before armies of tanks.

R. There is a space for self-control. But it’s not enough. It’s also frustrating because you don’t have enough willpower and you tell yourself that you need more willpower. Like climate change, they are systemic problems and we reframe them as individual and you wonder if you are doing enough. Or we shout to each other between generations: “The boomers have destroyed everything.” Our psychology wants to find scapegoats for our problems. It is psychologically comforting to think that we have found whose fault it is and only if we could lower their status would everything be fixed. The appearances in the US Congress are for this: the great lesson of Zuckerberg after the bus in the Senate is to see him there, weak, defenseless. It’s not about the result, it’s about lowering someone’s level. But the solution to all this is not to assign blame, which does not mean that someone is not at fault. The solution is not to get off the internet, but to fix systemic problems.

P. Nor does he like to talk about addictions.

R. There are people who could be described like this, but there is a clinical bar to talk about addiction and it is not the same as when in colloquial language we complain that we use something too much. It is not that you are addicted or not, there are many levels: compulsion, habituation, loss of control, manipulation. We must speak in a more nuanced way.

P. The moral outrage of the networks does not help either.

R. It would separate anger from moral outrage. There are good reasons to be angry. The problem is when anger turns into revenge, which is not oriented towards justice and fixing the problem but rather in putting someone down, destroying someone symbolically, being fired for example, is what is now called “canceling” someone . If Black Lives Matter draws attention to social injustices or inequality to improve it, it is valid. The challenge comes when what we do with it. The dynamics that we have now in social networks are very good to bring things to the center of society’s attention and ignite that anger, but they are not good to give us a deliberative distance to achieve justice. It was seen in the Arab Spring: they overthrew the dictator but those dynamics were not useful to build something later. In the social networks, people opt for symbolic victories instead of real ones.

P. And Trump?

R. Populism and the rise of Trump are rooted in a real anxiety about falling wages, seeing your parents’ quality of life when they bought a house. Now this media system teaches you the most successful people in the world in an intimate way and you compare yourself with them, not with someone from your town. In the midst of all this we have dropped this global digital media and social media bombshell. He has amplified it to the extreme.

P. Do networks make it more difficult to develop balanced public policies?

R. They prioritize emotion. Politicians do things so they don’t get yelled at on Twitter by people they don’t know instead of the best and well-regarded.

P. He proposes several solutions in the book: better measurements.

R. It would be one of the best solutions. Now they maximize for interactions, but what would it be like if they optimized for well-being instead of data collection?

P. Ad blockers are also positive.

R. They are one of the things that has advanced the most on how to reform advertising. It is one of the few levers that people have, it is a shield for their attention.

P. It seems that the internet is a great technology for advertising.

R. The big platforms are advertising companies. If you wonder why you have something in front of your nose, it is likely that in the end the answer is for something related to advertising.

