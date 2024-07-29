According to the criteria of

Even, changes in personnel in the company affected him, since meeting new classmates virtual way was strange“We tried our best to get to know each other and trust each other online, but it’s hard to really get to know someone and feel comfortable with them when you don’t have face-to-face time,” he explained.

When you start to feel isolated, alone and disconnected from his peersaffected that their personal connections were lost and even felt less professionally valued and in line with the company’s objectives. “When work becomes frustrating and I feel alone or isolated, I find in my coworkers an invaluable support system,” he said.

The office dynamic was lost Photo:iStock Share

Remote work on the rise

Just like what happened to Jamie Bradleycan happen to you at approximately, 27,600,000 people working remotely in the United Statesaccording to 2021 estimates shared by United States Census Bureau.

Between the years 2019 and 2021the number of people working (mainly) from home, tripled from 5.7% (around 9’000.000 people) 17.9%according to the latest figures produced by the American Community Survey (ASC).