I went to La Unión looking for a businesswoman who was ahead of her time and I found a woman very much in love. She is María Dolores Quintáns, recognized and honored by the City Council of La Unión, in 2014, as an example of a working woman.

I wanted to talk about his career, but it was impossible. Everything came back to the great love of his life.

Where is your last name from, Quintáns? “He’s Galician!” He replied. «My father, Pedro, came to Cartagena as a soldier, in post-war times. Together with other colleagues, they went for a walk, going to El Algar, where my mother lived.

“I worked in a bar, then I went to a tobacconist and, as I was not satisfied, I set up a shop”



She was at the door with some friends, and as he passed by, he said to his friends: “That brunette is going to be for me.” Before long he was marrying her. I was 15 years old. They lived in love all their lives, leaving their daughter, as an inheritance, their example of love.

María Dolores was born in 1951. She studied at the El Algar National School, with teachers Virginia and Soledad. From there she went to the university of life, as she defines entering the world of work, where women had the hardest part: work and family.

He began helping his mother as a dressmaker, María ‘de los ojos grandes’, an outpost of her time in fashion design. To distract himself a bit, he went to La Unión with his sister-in-law Juanita, helping him with the hairdresser. They still say that he had a very good hand for hair.

It was at a party, when a waiter who was around her – you could see him coming, but did not take the step -, when listening to the song of “three things in life, health, money and love, …”, she told him He said: “Do you have all three things?”, the young man replied: “I have health, I’m not bad with money, but about love … it depends on you.” And there, with a yes to Leandro, the two halves of the same orange came together for life.

“Look,” he tells me, “I worked with my mother-in-law, Juana, in the kitchen of the bar she had, I revolutionized the way she made tapas, I put new ingredients in her, and I started making meals in quantity. She made small amounts, and I arrived changing the pans and pots, for much larger ones. If you could see what face he made when he saw me make the salad in bowls ».

Listening to her, I am not surprised at all. María Dolores is nonconformist and passionate.

“Next to the kitchen, they had a tobacconist, and I, between meals, also sold tobacco,” he explains.

“I left the bar and went to the tobacconist,” he continues, “but as I was not satisfied, I set up a sports equipment store, which I set up at night after work. And when I couldn’t take it anymore, I would go into my house to do household chores ».

She says that her husband used to tell her, almost at dawn: «’María Dolores, come up now!’

But he wasn’t coming down to help you! I tell him, putting a little pepper in the conversation.

No, what’s up? What he wanted is for me to go up to bed ».

I would have some interest, María Dolores! I answer him.

He had it, boy did he have it, alas! … the things of wanting ».

His frustrated vocation is painting, but he does not give it up for lost.

On traveling, do not forget that trip to Paris, with a romantic dinner by the Seine river, with violin music and dancing with her husband, tightly packed. «I love to dance! Everything that is moving my body drives me crazy. Put the music you want !, I dance it, yes, … with my husband, with whom I am madly in love. Look, when he comes home, he hugs me, kisses me, sticks to me … as if he hadn’t seen me for a long time, and we spend 24 hours together ».

I ask you to tell me an anecdote from your life in which your husband is not present.

“Oh, I have many, look, one came to the store and after trying on several tracksuits, he told me that he did not like any of them. I looked at him and saw that he was fatter than when he had come in, so I told him: ‘If you don’t like any of them, you won’t like the one underneath either.’

He told me a second one, about his father-in-law, that I better not keep awake.

María Dolores is unique for everything, even for the selfie in her sports store.