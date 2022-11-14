At the G20 business summit, the businessman said he has “a lot of work” and wants to increase support for videos on the platform

Billionaire Elon Musk said this Monday (14.Nov.2022) during a video conference of the G20 business summit that worked “as much as possible, morning and night, 7 days a week” in the period of negotiations for the acquisition of Twitter.

“I have a lot of work on my plate for sure” said Musk. The purchase of the social network by the businessman was finalized on October 28 after 6 months of agreements.

In response to an observation that many business leaders in Asia wanted to be the “Elon Musk of the East”the entrepreneur said: “I would be careful what you wish for. I’m not sure how many people would really like to be me. They would like to be what they imagine me to be, which is not the same thing as actually being me. The amount I torture myself is level, frankly.”🇧🇷

Regarding Twitter updates, Musk said he wants the social network to have more video elements. He also talked about enabling longer recordings so content creators could “earn a living” on the platform. The businessman, however, did not provide further information about changes to the platform.

JOKE ON THE NETWORKS

Twitter’s Blue Verification Seal, Offered to Bundle Subscribers Twitter Blue (still in the testing phase and not available in Brazil), it became a joke among users of the social network. Reason: profiles that are not official, but with the seal, have used photos and names of companies and authorities.

There were verified but unofficial profiles of Twitter itself and its new owner, Elon Musk, US President Joe Biden, former US President George W. Bush, Nintendo and even one by the name of Jesus Christ🇧🇷

Until 9pm on Saturday (12.Nov.2022), on all accounts fakes cited in this post, only that of Jesus had not been suspended from the social network. According to Musk, profiles that are a parody will not be suspended, as long as this is very clear in his description.

The case of Jesus was the cover page of the American tabloid New York Post(see images below) this Saturday. In the headline, the call “God awful mess”which in Portuguese can be translated to “what a great divine confusion”is accompanied by print from the profile of Jesus Christ and a joke made by his administrator: “Looks like I have 12+ followers”🇧🇷