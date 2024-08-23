ORA man who is an expert in gastronomy He said that the quality of some items in this store is so good that it has surprised him. In an article, he listed which They are the 11 Costco Products That ‘Feel Gourmet’.

This is James Demmin-De Lise, who told the media Business Insider Although he no longer works in the kitchen area, thanks to his experience and training at the Culinary Institute of America as a chef, It is considered to have the ability to identify the best quality products. when choosing supplies and groceries to take home.

Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter.

Kirkland Signature Norwegian Smoked Salmon Slices.

Kirkland Signature Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts.

Kirkland Signature Organic Eggs.

Seald Sweat Lemon Bag.

Sweet Cherries package.

Ruga brand rosé wine.

Kirkland Signature French Rack of Lamb.

Kirkland Signature Parmesan Cheese Package.

Président brie cheese package.

Aidells Smoked Chicken and Apple Sausages.

As for the costs of the products, the man assured that he has found variations in the pricesdepending on the Costco store location you shop at.

Product prices may vary depending on the branch you visit.

What are gourmet products, which are well imitated at Costco according to a chef?



According to the website specialized in gastronomy Gourmet Centerthis type of Products are usually made by people who have extensive experience in haute cuisine.which gives them quality and finesse in their manufacturing process.

Many Gourmet products are made using artisanal techniques or traditional methods that have been passed down from generation to generation. This may include fermentation, curing, or aging in barrels, among others.