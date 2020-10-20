When Ibai Llanos does a direct through your Twitch channel, it usually ends up broadcasting for hours. Ricard Bergada, 23, is one of those in charge of transforming those hours of recordings into a video of just 15 minutes that, once published on Ibai’s YouTube channel, you will get millions of visits. His is a job unknown to many, although increasingly important in the internet entertainment industry: video editor for YouTube channels.

About ten years ago, when the phenomenon of youtubers began to develop, they used to take care of all the work necessary to create a video. “I have always taken care of the whole process [guión, grabación, edición…], I was learning as I uploaded videos or watched other people’s videos “, he remembers Verne the youtuber and writer Javier Ruescas, who opened their channel in 2010. “Many of the editing tricks I got from tutorials or from friends who explained to me how they did it,” he explains. However, as the sector has been professionalizing, some creators have preferred to leave this work in the hands of professional editors.

The editors are in charge of selecting what content will appear in the final video and which ones will be left out, selecting the music, visual and sound effects. Sometimes, also to create the headers and the images that appear in the previews of the videos. How does someone get to work creating videos for, for example, Ibai Llanos, TheGrefg or The Crazy Haacks? What exactly does your job consist of? Four editors tell us.

Ricard Bergada (23 years old), editor of Ibai Llanos

Before dedicating himself professionally to editing, Ricard Bergada (@Rickyexp) made videos and montages of humor as a hobby. In one of the most popular, he parodied the head of The Simpson adding Spanish references: the camera that flies over Springfield at the beginning, for example, passed through a Mercadona sign until it reached the school blackboard. And there was not Bart writing the same phrase over and over again, but Ibai Llanos giving his popular tactical explanations. Bergada made this video, like many others, as a hobby and without receiving anything in return. For months, this Hobbie It has become his job: now, he is in charge of editing and editing the videos that Ibai Llanos uploads to YouTube.

Bergada explains that this video had nothing to do “directly” with his ending up working full time for Ibai Llanos, but rather his popularity as an editor of humorous videos: “It made both Ibai Llanos and the editor who already worked with him he has become my partner, they will notice me ”, he tells Verne. “When the project started with G2 [el equipo de gamers con el que Llanos vive, juega y crea contenido] they were going to need one more editor, and they contacted me ”.

This young man from Terrasa, who has finished his studies in Graphic Design this year, says that his job consists of creating videos of the recordings that Ibai makes, live, on the Twitch platform. “We do not have an established schedule, since we depend on the direct ones that Ibai does,” he says. “However, the routine is usually the same: we edit in the morning to be able to upload video in the afternoon, and if there are no live shows, I have other tasks: I make thumbnails (the images that appear in the video preview), I add videos for Ibai’s Twitter, etc ”.

To edit the videos, Bergada ensures that both he and his partner [Mateo, conocido como @unosmemiyos] they have total freedom and that Ibai usually sees them when they are already published on YouTube. “He sees them all, but he usually makes comments to us later, and they are usually good,” he says. When Llanos’s YouTube channel reached 2 million subscribers in August, he publicly congratulated his editors. Currently, it has already exceeded 3.3 million.

Bergada explains that currently his job for Ibai editor is full-time and edits only for him. “I feel very privileged, I consider that I have a good salary and it also depends, in part, on the growth of the channel, and that is an incentive to continue working and for things to go better,” he says. “I am in a very comfortable situation and very happy with this job.”

Victoria López (25 years old), editor at La Rezeta

Victoria López is the content director of a team that edits video for more than 20 million subscribers. Works at The Rezeta, a small company in charge of about a dozen channels for children and adolescents: The Crazy Haacks (3.65 million subscribers), Lady freckles (1.95 million), DIY time (2.85 million), Karina & Marina (3.38 million) … “My job consists of making some of the recordings with the children, editing and also supervising the videos edited by the rest of my teammates, who also record and edit,” he tells by phone to Verne.

López explains that he studied a higher degree in Photography and later a private master’s degree in Filmmaking and Television, where he discovered that editing was what he liked the most – he did his internship editing in The one that looms-. The young woman says that she was a YouTube consumer and that she knew the platform, she had even collaborated on some videos for friends, so she was not surprised by the job offer she received through the master she had done. “Monica [Vicente Tamames, directora de La Rezeta y madre de los hermanos que protagonizan, entre otros, el canal de The Crazy Haacks] She initially had two external collaborators for editing, but she was looking for someone to work with her from the office and help her with both editing and recording, ”she says. “I accepted.”

This woman from Malaga has been working full time at La Rezeta for two years, and her duties have been changing. “At the beginning I recorded, edited and Monica supervised the children’s videos, but as I gained experience I ended up supervising the edits of the rest of my classmates,” he explains. The editing team is made up of three people (that appear in some videos) and, according to his account, “there is not one person dedicated to each channel, but we all record and edit all of them, since if someone falls ill or has a busy day, we can all take care of their work.”

Even so, López has his favorites: “Crazy Haacks are usually very funny, and I have a great time with Daniela [Lady Pecas]“, account. “We interact a lot when I record her and sometimes I appear in her videos, people have even recognized me on the street.”

Javier Urrutia (20 years old), Bycalitos editor

If you have seen a video of the popular format on YouTube How much is your outfit worth, in which young people show the camera the clothes they wear and their price, it is likely that Javier Urrutia is behind. This Madrilenian, known as Jacar on social media, is one of the editors of Bycalitos, the youtuber who has popularized this format in Spain and has nearly 700,000 subscribers.

Urrutia is currently studying a degree in graphic and multimedia design, although he began working as an editor before starting his studies. “Since I was little I have liked video editing and I learned in a self-taught way, but until the end of 2014 I did not begin to charge for it,” he tells Verne. “I started doing intros 3D for youtubers [cabeceras para presentar canales o vídeos concretos] and as a result of that I was making contacts ”, he explains.

In addition to Bycalitos, this young man has done specific jobs for youtubers such as TheGrefg (15.2 million subscribers), Wismichu (9.37 million), ByTarifa (2.13 million), Shooter (6.57 million), Save (5.38 million) Tiparraco (2.13 million) or Alecmolon (1.85 million). Many of them have relied on him not as an editor of a complete video, but to create special effects, headers or animations of a part of the video.

At the moment, Urrutia does not work full-time as an editor. “I am studying and that is what I give priority to, but if I quit and get more serious, accepting more orders, I could make a living from it”, he considers. Currently there is no fixed schedule or routine to edit, “although I do usually put limitations on orders: normally, they send me the material to edit a couple of days in advance, although it depends on the job, and at the latest at 9:00 p.m. the night”. Even so, he clarifies that “it is somewhat flexible, and can vary in order to deliver quality work on time.”

Fernando Mariño (23), editor of ElOjoNinja and Electrokidi

Fernando Mariño works editing youtubers and learned to edit precisely by watching YouTube videos. “If you didn’t know how an effect was made, you looked for it, you learned and the next time,” he tells Verne. This young man from Madrid says that he started in 2013 as a hobby and, for a year, professionally. Currently, edit the videos of two gamers specialized in video games League of Legends: Electrokidi (72,000 subscribers) and TheEyeNinja (328,000).

Mariño says that his work “basically consists of summarizing games of League Of Legends (LOL) in the most entertaining way possible, and leave them in a 10 minute video ”. A game usually lasts between 15 and 50 minutes. “There are practically always a couple of games to edit, so there is always some work to do, although sometimes there is less because ElOjoNinja or Electrokidi want to take a few days off, which is totally understandable and normal.”

This editor, known in networks like Aeroz, He says that, in his work, he not only has to be in contact with youtubers, but also with the content managers who work for them. “They are a fundamental part in creating the content, they organize the uploading of the videos, choose the titles and thumbnails,” he says.

Mariño, who like Javier Urrutia, charges for each piece made, explains that for the moment editing videos is his only occupation, but that he still cannot keep up with it. “I would love to be able to do it,” he says. “My intention is for this to be a job that lasts a long time, because I love editing and I really enjoy it.”

* You can also follow us on Instagram Y Flipboard. Don’t miss out on the best of Verne!