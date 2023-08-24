A war zone. That is what El Carmen looked like this Thursday, where there was practically not a single main street that was not raised, on the occasion of the final arreón given to finish most of the mobility works that are carried out in this traditional neighborhood. In fact, it seems complicated that traffic in the area could have been managed efficiently if this situation had occurred in a month other than August and, therefore, with a normal level of activity.

For this reason, the plan of the Murcia City Council is not only for most of the works to be finished before August 31, but also for the asphalting of the area that runs between the Puente de los Peligros and Alameda de Colón to be finished before next Saturday. It is the fundamental premise to prevent the area from becoming a real mousetrap.

This Wednesday the City Council did not want to trap its fingers and announce the specific closure of the affected roads, since its intention was to keep the greatest number of streets open to traffic and cut them off on time, only when strictly necessary. However, late this Thursday morning the Old Bridge could be closed, as well as the access from the center to Carmen by the Miguel Caballero footbridge, so that the only way to cross the river by car was through the Bridge from the Hospital, accessing this district through Calle Princesa.

At the height of the González Conde square, and with the Alameda de Colón closed, the only option was to head down Floridablanca street, in a single direction to the south, like Industria and Marqués de Corvera streets, to the north, that were configured as the only way of entry for those who access from the highway and by the Rollo. Precisely, and in the absence of any possible change being confirmed, this is the approach in relation to traffic in the area contemplated by the projects underway, and which plan to improve circulation in these triangles through green waves or the synchronization of traffic lights , given the reduction of possible movements in the crossings.

Meanwhile, paving work continues on Gran Vía and on Avenida de la Constitución, which has been open to traffic since yesterday afternoon. You could already see, during the morning of this Thursday, the green of the bike lane in this last artery. The works on the Primo de Rivera and Ronda Norte axes are also progressing at a good pace, in which work has even been carried out at night, and which should also have the main actions completed before the end of this month.