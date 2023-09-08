“I still haven’t found the courage to tell her the truth!” The pain of Marisa Leo’s brother, who has not yet told his niece about the murder

Those are days of great agony and sadness that the family members of now find themselves living Marisa Leo, the last woman victim of a crime committed by a man. The culprit who then took his own life is her ex-partner and father of her daughter, Angelo Reina.

Marisa lived with her daughter in the house of the parents and 50 meters from the house of his brother Mauro. The latter today in a short interview with The Corriere della Serahe found himself talking to ask help.

This granddaughter of ours will never be alone.

With these words Mauro Leo he was keen to clarify his intentions. This is because together with his wife he has already decided to ask the assignment of the little one, even if unfortunately he hasn’t yet found the courage to tell her the truth. The man on this matter continued by saying:

We had arrived at the complaints. Withdrew because my sister has always hoped to be able to maintain that civil relationship: ‘To make our little girl grow up well!’ She said she.

Uncle has not yet found the strength. In fact, for the moment he has told the girl that her mother has gone out to make a voyage. He has asked the proper authorities for help in trying to deal with the problem.

The request for help from Marisa Leo’s brother

Now I’m also asking for help from the mayor of Salemi so that the social worker and the psychologist of the social services look with me for the right words for the little girl. It’s not a bad thing to ask for help. They know everything about us. They have been following for some time. But it was all in vain. Who knows, maybe they too, like Marisa, like me and like our parents, hoped that that man would come to his senses.

The 39-year-old who worked in a company that deals with the sale of wine, lost her life at the hand of her ex mate. She pulled her to him with an apology and then hit her a gunshots. Shortly after he left and decided to take his own life. They left one 4 year old girl!