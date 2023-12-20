PL of São Paulo did not give a hammer and the former president spoke out in favor of former minister Ricardo Salles

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), said on Tuesday (Dec 19, 2023) that he will only support the re-election of the mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), if this is the decision of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Bolsonaro is the great leader of our camp, of the right-wing camp. You can expect that I will never oppose Bolsonaro in any decision. I will not get involved in electoral campaigns where there is a split ball, where there are candidates from our same field. Does not make sense”, said Tarcísio when asked by journalists who he will support in the 2024 municipal elections.

Last week, at a PL event, the former president spoke out in favor of the federal deputy's candidacy Ricardo Salles (PL) for São Paulo City Hall.

Watch a video published by Salles on his social networks (57s):

Before, however, Nunes was confident that Bolsonaro would support her candidacy. He said that, despite the former president not being his political godfather, support in the election was “walking” to come to fruition.

Salles had already tried to get his name in the electoral race, but ended up giving up because the São Paulo PL indicated that it preferred to support Nunes' re-election. More recently, the former Minister of the Environment once again showed interest in running.

