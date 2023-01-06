New Year’s holidays add work to employees of the State traffic inspectorate. According to statistics, these days the number of drunk drivers is increasing markedly. To reduce their number and reduce the risk of potential “drunken” accidents, traffic inspectors are on high duty throughout the country. Izvestia correspondent took part in the “Drunk Driver” raid together with traffic police inspectors from the Eastern District of Moscow.

Shut off county

Late holiday evening. Under the flashes of flashing beacons and New Year’s fireworks, the crews of the State Traffic Inspectorate disperse to their places of deployment. The points where traffic police officers will be on duty all night are selected in such a way that all main highways are blocked by patrols on the territory of the district. In addition, traffic police cars are directed to small streets: it is often on them that drivers try to hide from traffic inspectors.

“Our goal is not to catch as many drunk drivers as possible. Raids are preventive in nature. Their main goal is to make sure that such a driver refuses to travel at all. That is why we announce raids in advance, including through the Internet and the media, – explains the senior inspector of the Department of the State Traffic Inspectorate of the Internal Affairs Directorate for the Higher Administrative District of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Moscow, Police Major Evgeny Orlov.

Two or three patrol cars are sent to each point at once. This allows for so-called continuous checks. Our location is the exit from Budyonny Avenue to one of the main highways of the Eastern District – the Enthusiasts Highway. The flow of cars here is always dense, regardless of the day of the week and time of day. Turning on the flashing beacons and setting the signal cones, traffic inspectors get to work.

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Volkov

How to spot a drunk in traffic

From the outside, it looks like a kind of carousel: while one police officer who stopped the car communicates with the driver and checks his documents, others waving wands demand that the following cars be parked at the curb. As soon as the inspector is released, he again slows down the new car. With this scheme, the drivers of almost all cars passing by patrolmen pass the test.

Calculating a drunk driver in a traffic stream is quite simple, traffic inspectors say. One of the characteristic signs is an uncertain, inhibited manner of movement. According to traffic cops, if a car for no apparent reason goes much slower than the main flow of traffic, then with a high degree of probability a person is driving in a state of intoxication.

Of course, there is an option that the car is driven simply by an inexperienced or novice driver, the patrol recognizes. However, cars that are too slow are stopped first.

It happens that absent-minded drunk drivers forget to turn on their headlights at night. However, this feature is more typical for older models that are not equipped with a light sensor.

If the motorist, having seen the patrolmen, suddenly begins to maneuver, trying to hide from them behind other cars, it means that some kind of sin is definitely behind him. In confirmation of the words of traffic inspectors, the driver of Toyota Camry, who drove out from behind the turn, saw the traffic police cars, abruptly took to the left and tried to slip past the patrolmen. In vain – they perfectly saw his maneuvers and, having stopped the flow of traffic, invited a motorist who had left the left lane to park at the side of the road.

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Volkov

The driver does not smell of alcohol, he behaves adequately. There are no grounds for checking for sobriety by traffic inspectors. However, the motorist was hiding from the police for a reason: when checking the documents, it turned out that the validity of the insurance for the car ended in early autumn. In addition, the driver has several unpaid fines. Having written out another one for an overdue OSAGO policy and reminding the driver that if he does not pay off previous debts, his case will be transferred to the bailiffs, traffic inspectors wish him a happy journey.

– Operation “Sober driver” does not mean at all that we only catch drunk motorists, and do not pay attention to other traffic violations. Of course, if there is another offense, as in this case, we draw up an appropriate report on the driver and write out a fine, – Evgeny Orlov emphasized. According to him, during such raids, drivers are often identified driving a car without a license, without insurance, transporting children without child seats.

Non-prescription eye drops

At some point, the attention of traffic inspectors is attracted by a Zhiguli with tightly tinted windows, from which deafening music is heard.

Despite the fact that the driver did not emit a characteristic smell of alcohol, his behavior seemed suspicious to the police: either he actively began to prove that the traffic cops had no right to stop at all, then he suddenly fell into apathy and showed indifference to what was happening with all his behavior. Traffic inspectors decided to conduct a personal inspection of the car and the driver.

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Volkov

In response, the driver and his three passengers went on a psychological attack. Accusations of “police lawlessness” rained down on traffic inspectors, calls began to “security services” and statements about good friends who were allegedly relatives of the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB and other law enforcement agencies. This did not prevent the police officers, in the presence of two witnesses and under video recording, from checking the interior and trunk of the car, as well as the driver and passengers.

During the search, several bottles of Tropicamide were found in the pockets of the motorist. These eye drops, which are used for inflammation, as well as to check the refraction of color rays, were included in the list of potent and toxic substances at the end of 2019 and must be dispensed strictly by prescription.

The fact is that when used for other purposes, this drug can cause a person to become intoxicated. It is not for nothing that it is listed in the guidelines for identifying drunk drivers, developed at the Scientific Center for Road Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

– You can see for yourself that the driver’s mood changes dramatically every five minutes and he behaves inappropriately. In addition, he has dilated pupils. There are more than enough grounds for removing him from driving and conducting an examination, the traffic inspectors say.

See also Found dead in a ditch on the border between Lombardy and Emilia: a pirate car may have killed him Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Volkov

Went to denial

In the presence of two witnesses who documented the driver’s inadequate state and a sharp change in his mood, traffic inspectors draw up a protocol on the removal of the driver from driving. Then, as required by law, they offer him to be tested on a breathalyzer.

“I won’t breathe anywhere and I won’t go to narcologists either. I have the right! – in a categorical form, the motorist refuses the proposals of police officers.

– You understand that your decision will be qualified under Art. 12.26 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation “Failure by the driver of a vehicle to comply with the requirement to undergo a medical examination for intoxication”? In this case, you will be threatened with deprivation of rights for 1.5–2 years, as well as a fine of 30 thousand rubles. Are you aware of this? – the traffic police inspectors are interested in the driver.

The motorist with a detached look nods his head in the affirmative and says that he is aware of the further consequences. As a result, after a few minutes, he receives a copy of the protocol in his hands. After the end of the shift, traffic inspectors will send the original to the court for a decision.

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Volkov

Nobody wants to get into addiction

In two days, more than 30 drivers were detained in the Eastern District, who got behind the wheel in a state of intoxication. At the same time, only nine of them agreed to undergo a medical examination by narcologists: six of them were found to be under the influence of alcohol, and three more – drugs. 21 motorists refused to go to the drug dispensary.

– Recently, drivers are increasingly refusing to conduct a medical examination. Most likely, they got behind the wheel after using narcotic or psychotropic drugs. If traces of illegal drugs are found in the human body during the check, then it will automatically be registered with the drug dispensary. To avoid this, such drivers refuse to undergo a medical examination, – Yevgeny Orlov concluded.