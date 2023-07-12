A few days away from the seventh fan meeting of monsta x titled “MX Friends”, South Korean rapper, songwriter, singer, music producer, dancer and model Lee Joo Heon, better known in the K-Pop industry as joohoney, surprised the fandom by announcing his upcoming enlistment for military service. “Because the time I spend together with MONBEBE and the MONSTA X members is so precious and happy for me, I wanted to spend this time more fully with all of you, so I ended up saying this just today, I will enlist in the army on July 24“, he expressed in a letter he published in the band’s Fan Café.

Joohoney from MONSTA X He stated that he did not know when the right moment was to confirm that he would leave at military service“So honestly, I’ve debated the timing a lot, because there’s less time left now than I anticipated, even as I write this, I’m really worried about how he’s going to feel.” MONBEBE“.

The young idol of kpopstressed that it was very important to him that his fans smile and be happy during the fan meeting, which is why he decided to announce his enlistment in the military after the concerts, “I wanted to see everyone smiling like this, and I also wanted to make it possible for you all feel that way.”

The rapper, the composer of many of MONSTA X’s songs, made it very clear to the fandom that he won’t be gone forever, so he asks them not to worry, “and promise to look at the sky every day and remember the things i said and think about Joohoney at least once a day You promise? After I come back, I’ll show you more good things.”

Minhyuk met up with his MONSTA X friends during the “MX Friends” fan meeting.

joohoney temporarily says goodbye to MONBEBE with these beautiful words: “I love you all day, I love you always, so in love with yourself, I am truly grateful to you, who have taught me to love.”

It is worth mentioning that minhyukanother member of MONSTA X, he enlisted in the army at the beginning of last april. For his part, Shownu, leader of the extraordinary boyband, was discharged on April 21, 2023.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp