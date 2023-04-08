Steven Turner is a 37-year-old dad who has discovered he still has a few months to live. He won’t be able to see his children grow up

Steven Turner is a 37 year old dad who lives in Great Britain. A few months ago his life changed forever. As well as that of his wife Tiffanie and his children.

He won’t be able to see the baby grow Hudsonwho is now two years old and the little one Forestwho is only 8 months old.

It all started in February 2022, when Steven Turner went to the bathroom one day and realized he had lost a lot of blood. Panicking and not knowing what to do, she called an ambulance.

Once he reached the emergency room, the doctors subjected him to all the necessary checks and it was then that the unpleasant and unforgettable diagnosis arrived: a bowel cancerwhich had also reached the liver and stomach.

The young father immediately underwent chemotherapy and 25 radiotherapy sessions. Unfortunately, the cures were powerless against that monster. The doctors also tried a surgical operation, but in the end they put him in front of one harsh reality. Steven stays few months of life.

I never thought that at the age of 37 I would not see my two children grow up. Sometimes I can be optimistic and think I will be able to fight and survive, other times I find myself on the couch crying. I cry because I know I won’t see my kids grow up, I will miss their first days of school, the big and little things. I’m sad because maybe I took life for granted, just expecting to grow old with my wife. Now all I can do is face each day as it comes and fight as hard as I can.

Family and friends have started a fundraiser on the platform GoFuondMe. The aim is to raise money to finance experimental treatments. They hope Steven can live longer. According to the doctors, he has a few months left to live or at most two years.

This pope is spending every day trying to enjoy the good things in life and his family. He created a album of memoriesso that the wife can give it to her children one day, when they are old enough.