The start of 2021 for Roger Federer it is presented as the vast majority of last year, that is, absent. And is that the Swiss will not be present at the Australian Open as he continues to recover from the two knee surgeries he underwent during the previous season. However, this setback has not ended their illusions of returning to the slopes and the one from Basel spoke about it in an interview with Schweizer Illustrierte, where he also recalled with emotion great successes of his career.

“When they come to my images I think: hey, the victory at Roland Garros was a great thing. I shudder to think of the strong emotions that sport can unleash. And it’s great that I too have a small role in this great show. The sequences from the past are also beautiful, the evolution of tennis is really fast. I wonder if in 30 years we will smile when we see my tennis “, Federer appreciated nostalgically.

After leaving Switzerland out of the ATP Cup and give up the first Grand Slam of the season, as we have mentioned, the one in Basel could reappear in tournaments such as Rotterdam, Doha and Qatar after overcoming his physical problems, a return to the competition that he longs for: “I spoke a lot with Rafa (Nadal) during pandemic. ‘What’s best for this sport? How can we continue?’ Even in the middle of the Spanish confinement we were talking on the phone and I was wondering how I was doing after the operation. At first I was happy to stay a little longer in Switzerland, but then We realized that we miss our friends from London, New York or Paris. Our life passes on the circuit and we lost it. “ Hopefully the return of the ‘Swiss Express’ will be confirmed as soon as possible, for the sake of tennis and the show.