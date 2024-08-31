Bayesian, the investigated sailor Matthew Griffiths speaks

“I woke up the commander when the wind was 20 knots. He gave the order to wake up everyone else. I then put away the cushions and plants, closed the windows in the bow lounge and some hatches.”



This is the story told to investigators, according to what he learned the ANSAOf Matthew Griffithsthe sailor who was on guard on the bridge the night of the storm Bayesianthe sailing ship that sank on August 19 in the sea of ​​Porticello, in the Palermo area.

Griffithsdefended by lawyers Mario Scopesi And Corrado Bregante who also assist the engineer officer Tim Parker Eatonhad been heard as a person informed of the facts. The sailor would not have spoken of the tailgateswhich were not within his jurisdiction.