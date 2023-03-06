Operation in Bento Gonçalves rescued employees kept in “degrading conditions” during the grape harvest

“Wake up demon, wake up to work”. “A good Bahian is a dead Bahian”. “If you don’t work you will die”. It was with phrases like this that workers rescued in a situation analogous to slavery in Bento Gonçalves (RS) were woken up at 4 am daily.

The story is from one of the employees rescued by the police in the operation that freed more than 200 people subjected to “degrading conditions” during the grape harvest in Serra Gaúcha. Without identifying herself, one of the victims detailed the routine of humiliations to the Rural Globe.

“I left [da Bahia] because I needed a job, I was unemployed. They offered me BRL 2,000, one month; R$ 4,000, 2 months, round-trip ticket, return ticket, food and dormitory for us. But when he got there, it was all deceitful”, declared.

“When I got there, what I found was accommodation, which they said was an inn, a shed with more than 200 people inside, a room opposite the other with 9 people. People would wake up at 4 am screaming, calling us demons”, said the worker.

According to him, people who didn’t wake up quickly with the screams were shocked in the foot or punched in the ribs.

“Breakfast was bread and coffee. At noon, the sour soup, which we didn’t eat. And, arriving at night, there was no food for us”says the man.

Employers still forced victims to pay for their work tools. “If I lost a boot, it was R$200, R$300 to pay. If you lost a glove, it was R$100. Everything they discounted in cash”.

the case

An operation of PRF (Federal Highway Police) rescued more than 200 workers in a situation similar to slavery in wineries in Bento Gonçalves (RS), 41 km from Caxias do Sul.

According to the police, the person responsible for the company that kept the workers in these conditions is Pedro Augusto Santana, 45 years old, born in Valente (BA). He posted bail after being arrested and was released.

Watch (3min54s):

Pedro’s company offered labor to wineries in the Serra Gaúcha region. The police arrived at the businessman because 3 workers managed to escape from a lodging where they were kept against their will and reported the irregularities.

the wineries Aurora, Cooperativa Garibaldi It is salton, who hired the services of Pedro’s company, said in a statement that they were unaware of the irregularities. According to the MTE (Ministry of Labor and Employment), companies can also be held accountable.

Wine production in Serra Gaúcha

Rio Grande do Sul is one of the largest producers in the viticulture chain in the country. According to the government of Rio Grande do Sul, there are around 16,000 families of grape producers, who cultivate approximately 46,000 hectares, and more than 750 registered wineries.

Data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) indicate that the municipality of Caxias do Sul is the 4th largest producer of table grapes and grapes for the industry.