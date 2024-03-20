Andreas Muller commented on the incredible birth of his twins, calling his partner Veronica Peparini a superhero for what she managed to do

Became a father a few hours ago, Andreas Muller he wanted to comment on the incredible birth of his twins, Penelope and Ginevra. For him and for his partner, Veronica Peparini, these are the first daughters together. The former professional dancer of Amici on social media also wanted to compliment his mother, whom he defined as a real superhero.

The dancer, on his social channels, on March 19th, the day on which Father's Day is celebrated in Italy, announced the birth of the little girls Penelope and Ginevra. In some posts, in which he shows images of his little daughters who have just come to light, she can't hold back her emotion.

“I'm in tears and speechless… I have too much to say and nothing to add for now! Penelope and Ginevra are finally here and today I am reborn with you“. These are the first words of the new father in the face of that miracle that he showed to all of his followers.

The girls arrived just in time for the man to celebrate his first Father's Day. Penelope and Ginevra are Andreas and Veronica's first daughters together. And their hearts beat very fast in these hours.

“My heart has never been so fast. Thank you for the love, thoughts, messages and wishes for Father's Day but I still have to prove the father that I will be therefore best wishes to my father now also grandfather and to all the fathers who give their lives for their children. The best gift for this holiday and for the rest of my life is you two… I love you“.

Andreas Muller presents the twins Penelope and Ginevra on social media, complimenting their mother Veronica

Andreas said that he followed his partner into the delivery room, being able to witness the cesarean section to which the doctors subjected the future mother. A scene that changed his life.

“I'm very excited. I lived the most incredulous day of my entire life, I believe that an experience like this, as I decided to live it by entering the room and seeing the whole cesarean operation (an inexplicable scene), shapes you, changes you. Feel your thoughts change and your emotions win over your certainties“.

Regarding his partner, however, here is what he said:

“I am lucky to have her, she is a superhero, an example for every generation, past, present and future. Iconic“.