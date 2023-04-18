Virginia Adriano and Sara Bonifacio are just two of Julia Ituma’s friends, who don’t give peace to what happened to the champion

Almost a week after the tragedy of Julia Ituma, there are still many answers that the people closest to the missing champion are looking for. Her teammates Sara Bonifacio and Virginia Adriano have entrusted touching farewell letters to social media.

This morning, the funeral of Julia Ituma was celebrated in the parish of San Filippo Neri in Milan. The young champion of Igor Novara and of the Italian national volleyball team, last Thursday she had taken her own life throwing herself from the sixth floor of the Istanbul hotel where she was staying with her teammates.

And just her companions, as well as all the people who loved her, they can’t find peace and continue to seek answers behind this terrible tragedy.

They come to mind i peaceful moments spent together and there is of course the regret, for everyone, for not having understood in time, for not having seen in time what was about to happen. For doing nothing to make this nightmare not a reality.

The farewell of Sara Bonifacio

Sara BonifacioJulia Ituma’s friend and teammate wrote:

The pain I feel empties me but at the same time it seems little compared to what afflicted you inside. I hear a thousand voices around me saying: “It’s nobody’s fault”, but I don’t think it’s like that… I think it’s a bit everyone’s fault… We live in a world made up of people who convince themselves that they have to be strong, world where weaknesses are not accepted, EVER, and being fragile is almost a shame. A world that pushes you to get up even before you fall, in which everyone invites you to ask for help, but then nobody really has ears to listen… Who are we proving it to? Who decides who is strong and who is not? Why is it so important? It is not. It’s not important. YOU were and are important, I’m immensely sorry I didn’t remind you.

Virginia Adriano posts for Julia Ituma

As much as possible, it is even more heartbreaking farewell than Virginia Hadriana friend of Julia’s who shared a love of the same sport with her.

The last post published by Julia is a beautiful photo of her embraced right with Virginia. A hug that she today regrets not having given her stronger.