Nicole Kidman reveals some aspects of her private life. She wanted to have 10 children, but life didn’t give her the chance

The number one women’s fashion magazine in Australia, Marie Claire, has chosen as the face of the cover, that of the Hollywood diva Nicole Kidman.

The 53-year-old actress has always been one of the most beautiful and beloved stars in the world of cinema and television. The grossing of his films in his 36-year career amounts to over 5.1 billion dollars.

A series has just been released on Netflix that sees her protagonist: Nine Perfect Strangers. In the long interview with the magazine, the actress spoke not only about the successes of her career, but also about her own private life.

He revealed he has only one regret in life, that of not having had more children. Already a mother of four children, the actress told of her own fight against infertility.

Kidman’s love life began after meeting with Tom Cruise on the set of the 1989 film Days of Thunder.

Shortly after the wedding, she became pregnant but lost her baby to one ectopic pregnancy. A traumatic experience, which prompted the two actors to adopt two children: Isabella Jane (born December 22, 1992) and Connor Anthony (January 17, 1995).

In 2001, Nicole Kidman became pregnant again. But this time too he had a abortion. The same year she and Tom Cruise divorced.

After several adventures gone wrong, the star met the country rock star Keith Urban. The two got married the following year. After the disheartening experiences, Kidman announced that he would expect a baby girl: Sunday Rose, born July 7, 2008.

While trying to have another child, the actress again had problems. But thanks to one surrogate pregnancy, the couple welcomed another daughter in 2010.

Today the actress, in her long interview, reveals: