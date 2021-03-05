Behind the corner, a Madrid Derby appears between Atlético and Real Madrid in LaLiga Santander. An always spectacular derby, unique in the world, but this time it is also very special for the rojiblancos. Well it comes with Atlético with an advantage at the top of the table. You have to be careful, “game by game”, because the seasons are long and in a bad streak everything can be ruined, but Atlético is winning hard the condition of favorite to be the champion in this edition of LaLiga Santander 2020/21. And it will be even more so if he leaves the Madrid Derby unscathed.

They are running a great campaign. They have been able to maintain the great team they had, there are great players in all lines, you can see that Joao Félix can be the benchmark of the team sooner rather than later and, if that wasn’t enough, have managed to add Luis Suárez to the cause, which is showing that he was a forward who was not finished despite his 34 years. Not much less. I know him well from the Uruguay national team, and as time goes by he looks more comfortable at Atlético. I am sure that he will be fighting until the last day even fighting the Pichichi trophy for his friend Leo Messi. Both Luis Suárez and Atlético made the right decision to join their paths.

This great moment of form at Atlético had been brewing for a couple of years in which the team has been gaining experience and play, in addition to continuing to insist on its already well-known solidity. Now that team knows that it is ready to take another leap, and is eager to conquer titles. Simeone has not only known how to bring out the best in many of the players who have passed through his hands, but he has also known how to recycle the champion spirit of that dressing room once again. He already did it by winning the Europa League in 2018 after the LaLiga Santander title in 2014 and those two almost consecutive Champions League finals. And now he has done it again, although there were already some who believed that his cycle was exhausted.

Simeone is a great coach who is marking an era at Atlético. In my four seasons there we also won a Europa League, a European Super Cup, and we had such a team that I could even win a Golden Boot with 32 goals. It was a great stage at a sporting level. In fact, we paved the way for club titles in the modern era, but it’s that this Atlético is another. A much improved version of what I experienced. It’s a shame that we didn’t meet at the club for just four months. It would have been great to play for Simeone, sure. I recognize that from time to time even I have imagined 28-29 year old Forlán playing in this Atlético… And I think it would fit very well! Above all, now with Luis Suárez, with whom I have played so many times. And I got to play with Koke too at the time!

The great sorrow I have when I see Atlético in such a moment of form is that his fans cannot enjoy it live at the Wanda Metropolitano, for sanitary reasons. They are a very special supporter, and look that I was in many different teams and countries: passionate, dedicated, always cheering… They are all ‘courage and heart’, as the slogan of the mattresses says. It is easy to imagine that the stadium, like the Vicente Calderón in my time, would be a party this season, Sunday after Sunday. And, above all, in this next Madrid Derby against Real, in which the LaLiga Santander title is literally at stake.