Minister of Finance says that the president has to be available for Brazil, but that the reelection decision is “intimate”

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said, this Thursday (July 13, 2023), that he would like the current president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to run for re-election in the next presidential race, in 2026, but that this would be an intimate decision of the president. According to him, Lula is the “Pelé from politics on the international stage” it’s him “opens doors”. The statements were given during an interview with journalist Kennedy Alencar, from TV network!. In July, Lula said in an interview with SBT that it would be irresponsible to discuss re-election now, but that he has “a lot of disposition”. Haddad is currently experiencing a good moment in politics, especially after the approval of the tax reform in the Chamber of Deputies, last Friday (7.Jul), and with high approval by the market. Asked about a possible candidacy for the presidency, Haddad says that he does not think about it and that “A lot of good and not so good things can happen” until then.