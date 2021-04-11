Sandra Paños (1992, Alicante) safely awaits the national team’s goal, just as she does at Barça. At 28 he is living a great moment and dreams of “achieving something important” very soon.

New call, this time without official matches or classifications on the horizon …

We have taken it with a lot of desire, it is true that you do not have any type of pressure but already playing against these teams is an extra motivation. Very happy to be all together, sharing moments and enjoying football.

A new list of La Roja with younger and younger players …

We have a very nice group. Obviously younger people come and first you say “hostras, this is from 2004, God.” They adapt very well, from the base of the selection we work in the same way therefore the methodology is the same. In addition, we know each other from Primera Iberdrola.

Share goal in La Roja with Misa Rodríguez, one of those talented young women. What advice did he give you when you reached the absolute?

We do not give advice, I tell you to enjoy that if you are here it is because you deserve it. Keep doing things like this. It is true that when the games are over we comment on plays, good or bad. We are sincere. We have a very good group of goalkeepers, we hit it off very well. The competition is also very good and enriching. We all have a lot of quality and that does not do each other good.

Every day there are more goalkeepers in the world, it seems that the role of criticism has changed …

Like everything, it has changed a lot, of course it has. Now he begins to work from a very young age in this very specific field. Those who were before have not had this. This position is the most specific of all. It has changed over the years, now there is a lot of footwork participation, more intervention in the goal, but the specific work is coming soon and it shows. I see colleagues like Cata, like Misa, who do things that cost me more to learn or assimilate.

What is your memory in this plot?

Those who have marked me the most have been Manolo Amiero (Spanish team), the one who taught me the most about technical, tactical and physical condition things. Then Puri, with whom I have been at Barça for six seasons. They have done what I am right now, both personally and soccer. I wish there had been goalkeeping coaches earlier.

Have you always wanted to be a goalkeeper?

I started playing as a player but when I was in school, playing futsal. He played with children and women developed earlier. As I was the biggest, they told me to put myself in the goal. I saw that I was good at it, I liked it. At first I was upset, but then as I was good at it … The whole team loved me a lot, they helped me a lot. I felt very sheltered at that time at school.

There is more than a year left for the Euro… How is it possible to stay motivated?

The coach does not have to tell us anything, we are quite ambitious players, we know what we want and that is to make history. We have goals that are achievable. You have to go little by little, working. There is a very long year left and we would love to play as many games as possible against the best teams to get better every time. No one has to come to motivate us, we go for it every day.

How does the pandemic that we continue to live in the world cope with? Does it affect you a lot personally?

I’m doing pretty well, we’re practically playing every three days and you don’t have time for much more. It is true that in Catalonia we have been more restricted, and yes that you miss certain things. We had to be responsible and we have done everything possible to avoid contagion. Luckily we have been one of the few who have been saved. You are already used to the family theme, we can practically only go home in summer or at Christmas. Now with technologies everything is easier. And luckily, I have not had to live closely with the pandemic, it is true that it affects what happens around you.

Barcelona is intractable in the Primera Iberdrola …

We are very ambitious people and we have been waiting for a long time to achieve important things, I think this year is showing. We are putting in more hours, training better, resting better, playing all the keys. The quality level of the squad is incredible. Hopefully finish the League ending with full victories.

And the Champions … Can this year be the final one?

The team feels good, maybe it is the year in which the teams are more evenly matched. The two groups are compensated. Anything can happen, hopefully we are again contesting the final.

Is it wet, Lyon or PSG? Lola Gallardo or Irene Paredes?

I say it openly, I don’t care. To win a Champions League you have to win whoever gets ahead. We are going to go for him, we hope to know as soon as possible who will be the rival. It will be nice to meet them again.

The VAR is not yet established in women’s football …

We have to be aware that in many of our facilities it is not feasible to install the VAR. It is true that there are many actions that are rigorous and could be reviewed, but before reaching the VAR there are more things to improve.

What has been the most fearsome forward you have faced?

Ada Hegerberg gave me a good beating in the Champions League final (laughs). Right now it would be her.

With Atlético’s downturn in recent times, do you think that Real Madrid is already the great rival to beat?

The project they have in the future is going to be very good. You are investing and doing things right. Obviously this year it was difficult for him to be at the level of Barça but in the future he will be there fighting for everything. It is good to make the League better. Hopefully what Madrid is doing is done by many more clubs.

Would you like to try another league in the world?

It’s something that might come at some point, but right now I think I have very ambitious things close by.