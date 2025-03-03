In a poem included in her excellent book ultimate ‘I wish ashes for my house’ the well -known Russian activist, writer and artist Daria Serenko (Jabárovsk, 1993) would indirectly cite the Nobel Prize for Literature Joseph Brodsky, Exiled in your day of the USSR.

A teacher of … Teachers of his homeland, great in geniuses of literature but also in persecutions and tyrannies throughout the times. In his poem Brodsky he wrote: “Neither country nor cemetery/ I want to choose/ to Vasilievski Island/ I will die.” In the end, the last abode of the distinguished author of ‘Pain and reason’ (Siruela), It would not be this island of St. Petersburgits hometown, but the island of San Michele in Venice. Although deceased in New York, Brodsky would choose to rest, symbolically, forever in exile, far from his homeland.

Author

Daria Serenko

Editorial

Errata Naturae

Year

2025

Pages

173

Price

19 euros

As Daria Serenko tells in her new book, splendid and shiver All genres at the same time (Prose, poems, prison newspaper, imaginary interviews, readings) One day, herself, will also consider what to do: emigrate or stay and follow tirelessly with her antiputin activism and her actions to denounce the abuses, arrests incessant to opponents, murders and corruption of the regime.

But before, as reflected in his book, Dialogue with its own inner contradictoryfull of distressing doubts: “It’s time to leave this country, I say/ I don’t go, I say.” Or: “Your house is where you are alive/ I am a patriot,” and, finally, the most feared and heartbreaking for a writer, the loss of the language: “One day I will wake up and I will not remember how to say all this in Russian. And absolutely nothing will happen ».

Already in exile, in Georgia, in Tiflis, when he crosses with someone, they say, as a solidarity greeting, “Live Ukraine.” To which she is tempted to answer: “Long live the heroes.” From anywhere, a war has started or not: «Are they aware that I am not Ukrainian, only a Russian with Ukrainian surname? I have never been in the war, only I can tell you about the dictatorship».

Book, of a vitririst and fierce lyric, sharp and deeply disturbing at the same time, more than ever necessary to read now

Famous for a previous book, translated into a large amount of languages, ‘Girls and Institutions’ (Errata Naturae), inspired by her passage as a worker of various cultural organizations, where she would be fired for her political activism, Daria Serenko would be later sentenced to prison by the diffusion of “extremist symbology.”

There, when a prebélico climate between rumors and conversations heard here and there was already evident, I would begin to write the current book, ‘I wish ashes for my house’, two weeks before February 24, 2022official date of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He would be released one day before the beginning of the attacks and abandoned Russia a few days later. In February 2022, together with other companions, he will found the group Feminist resistance against war and in 2023 he will receive the Aquiskán La Paz Prize.

As he says in his book, of a vitriica and fierce lyric, sharp and deeply disturbing at the same time, a book more than ever necessary to read right at the moment, Daria knows that there will be a non -distant day, tomorrow or now, now, as many insist and spread, in which everything will probably be buried. The truth, the lie, who was the aggressor and the assaulted, who had the power to mark the limits of freedom and who was condemned for transgressing them (“how to live in the language of freedom/ how to express in it the future, which feels lost”) everything will be ghostly confused. Everything will be manipulated.

Therefore, as insists, tThere is no need for the greatest possible number of testimonies, Since what you want to erase quickly, without delay, is the memory left by many: «There must always be the greatest possible number of testimonies, because only a few texts will reach the future. Each text about terror is like shooting an arrow, thin and fragile, which most of the time will err or will be intercepted in full flight ».