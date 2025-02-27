The two normal people go together to the country … Walks with benches, picnic, and, in the shadow of some ashosnos, a clearing where the City Council organizes archery classes on Thursdays, from eleven to half a half.

“Buffff … how hard,” he says, pulling the rope the first normal person.

“Is it hard?”

“Very hard.” Don’t you?

“Wait, I look.” The second normal person tries to tame his own arch, with equal fortune. Very hard, very hard. Hurts. It is very hard.

-So?

“Then what?”

“Then, how do we do?”

“Well, we endure, right?” We throw stronger and that’s it. We squeeze our teeth.

“Have you tightened your teeth?”

“You and I do.”

The first normal person proves. Indeed, it makes the rope tense a little more.

“Do you see it?” You have to listen to me.

“It’s true,” the first person continues. And what to put the arrow?

“That’s the second day, it seems to me.” But do not literate. What matters is the arch, not the arrow, I tell you. He looks at something. Look … “The second normal person points to a very fat girl with well -tight tracksuit and a power polar lining. How to stretch that, huh? The woman releases her fingers with elegance and the arrow flies to the center of the Diana, or almost. What aunt …

“That’s because she has an arc of pulleys,” the first person complains. With a pulley arc, anyone. They had to give us those to everyone …

“She will have bought it, right?”

“Well, give us all like that.” If not, it is advantage.

“Holder for what?” If you are not going against anyone.

“Now not, but against someone.” If you compete, you go against someone.

“They don’t let compete.”

“Well, don’t restrict at least.”

“But it doesn’t restrict.”

“Oh right?” And the pulleys what?

The fat girl looks at normal people, smiles and loads another arrow. Concentrate on the target, wink the eye. Keep the posture, gently relax the index, medium and cancel fingers. AND…

“Pam!” “The second person shouts.”

“Don’t do nonsense, you want?” “The first complains.”

“Have I scared you?”

-A bit.

The arrow has been stuck very close to the previous one. The girl smiles again.

“Well, you say that the first person does not restrone,” but look at her, look at her. ” How smiles.

“Because she is Maja.”

“If he was Maja, he wouldn’t get so much.” If it were Maja, it failed.

“Maybe sometimes, right?”

“Well, she fails now;” That fails and smile, if you want. That is not so good either.

“How isn’t it so good?”

“If so good, I would have left the other arrow, right?”

“That’s in movies.”

“Because in the movies they are good, that’s what I mean.” Robin Hood, if he wants, the first arrow leaves you, he steals the arc of pulley to a rich one and gives it to a poor man. And tell you not.

The girl supports the arch against a tree and draws a snack out of the backpack. He smiles at normal, lovely people.

“Don’t offer.”

-As?

“Don’t offer, do you see?” He is going to eat it all.

“But did you want to eat?”

-I? No. But offer.

“You’ll be hungry.”

“He will have.” As far as it is.

“Don’t be like that.” Come on, help me throw …

The first normal person releases his own arch and tense the rope of the first. To two hands.

“You wanted?”

“So, just.” Perfect. Now it goes great.

“And what do we do with the arrow, when they let us put it?”

“The important thing is the arch.”

“But how do we put it?”

“We tell someone.” We tell you to put it. I hold the arc well, you throw well from the rope, and that the girl that same …

“If the sandwich ends. And if they give us the arrow.

The second normal person ignores. Look at the arch of the first, lying in the grass, and says:

“Why does yours have to look and mine?”

“What is looking like?”

“Winking the eye; to look out. This does not have.

“Well, I don’t know.” It is the one that they have given me …

“But then you will also have advantage, right?”

“Do you see it?” What he said before, which is unfair. A fault of the City Council … Well, imagine with pulleys …

“Now I understand you, now.”

“Although we can take mine, right?” You hold it, I shot strongly and look out. And that to put the arrow comes the little one.

“What little one?”

“The little one.” The boy.

“Oh, now, yours. But he will be studying, right?

“Yes, but come, put the arrow and leave.”

“When there is an arrow.”

“When there is an arrow, of course.”

“Once the girl puts it on us, I told you.”

“What a girl.” Yours?

-No no. The snack.

“Yes, of course, to fill the cheese arch.” I have already told you not.

“Well, then?”

“Well then nothing.” What matters is the arch. The arrow no.