Spalletti away from Naples immediately after winning the Scudetto? It would be just the latest in a long line of post-triumph divorces
I win and leave. Greetings to all. The last of the winners to leave the trophy behind is Luciano Spalletti. Naples goodbye, postcards from the bench. No regrets, it was good while it lasted. Little, it lasted, very little. We are not asking ourselves here about the reasons for the leave, but about the trend that for some time now – in Italy and abroad – has been gaining ground.
#win #Liedholm #Capello #Mou #farewells #full #belly
