Call of Duty (COD): Black Ops Cold War is known for having one of the internet communities with some of the most toxic attitudes. And, not infrequently they have shown their most violent side against women, one of these cases have been recorded by videogamers.

It is important to point out these types of attitudes to create a safe space. Cases like the femicide of Ingrid Oliveira, Call of Duty player can be prevented if we learn to combat machismo in the video game community.

Marie Antoinette, Call of Duty pro player

Marie Antoinette has more than 70,000 followers on his Twitch streaming account Y on TikTok it already exceeds one million. And, she has decided to use her platform to point out some of the macho attitudes that women like her experience within the competitive scene.

Why is it important to do it? Even though that most of the people playing video games are womenFew dare to say it because of the violent environment that exists. And, creating spaces free from that violence allows for a healthier community.

Through your tiktok, Marie published a series of videos of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War graduates ‘Reactions of people in COD when they find out that I am a woman’. In the first one, we can see how many men are surprised at her ability and praise her abilities, but this changes as soon as they discover that she is a woman.

In fact, in the second part, the anger of the men is such that they begin to insult her and claim that ‘they’re going to uninstall the game because they lost to a fucking female’.

And, okay. All of us have had to deal with bad losers. But, you can see it on your twitch streams or on tiktok, these ‘bad losers’ emerge when they find out that he is NOT a man they lost to.

Insults and macho attitudes and nothing else in COD

In fact, in later chapters, there is the opposite side of machismo within the community of Call of duty (COD). Men who insult her regarding her physique -without having seen her before-, with comments such as: ‘It has to be a fat ugly bitch’, ‘If it’s pretty, I’ll be surprised, it can’t be’.

As soon as they go to his stream and find out that she meets their expectations of beauty, they fall in praise and ask him to marry her. These kinds of awkward messages only alienate the community.

Worse yet, when these comments are referred towards your body. Or, even that there are men who they doubt that she is the person What are you playing Call of Duty (COD).

Let’s remember that she is a streamer with more than 70,000 followers who plays long sessions without stopping live. She is one of the top 100 female gamers in the entire country and yet men cannot believe that a woman can play video games.

Which represents a macho mentality and disconnected with reality. According to the Entertainment Software Association (THAT), there is an almost similar proportion of male and female gamers. But, many of they do not say it for fear of the community.

So, it's worth listening to gamers like Marie, understanding and building a better community because if this happens to her, what happens to women who are just starting out or who don't have a platform and reach like that?




