Being a TV personality certainly has its advantages, but it is not without its unpleasant events. For this very reason Mirko Brunetti he has decided to take legal action if anyone continues to spread gossip about him and his girlfriend Perla.

Mirko Brunetti and Perla Vatiero at the center of gossip

Mirko Brunetti and Perla Vatiero they are two boys who found the popularity following their participation in Temptation Island. Their story had everyone talking, as well as the fact that they had both decided to go out with the two tempters they met on the show.

Things didn’t go well and after a few months they found themselves inside the house again. Big Brother. Here they were able to live together, resolve their relationship problems and choose to give themselves a new chance once they got out.

From that moment on, however, there is not a day that does not see them as protagonists of numerous gossip, sometimes true and sometimes fictitious. These rumors not only turn out to be unfounded for the most part, but end up affecting the image of these two young boys. One of the latest episodes occurred precisely through the mouth of the gossip expert Amedeo Venza. This is what he would have discussed with Mirko following the publication of some stories which were then deleted at a later time to be hidden from Perla.

The former Big Brother contestant threatens legal action

In the stories in question Mirko appeared in the company of some friends and of a very beautiful woman. It is for this very reason that he had to intervene on the issue, declaring that it is not right to expose every moment of her private life and that he certainly hasn’t done anything wrong. After all, he is free to go out with whoever he wants and that certainly doesn’t mean betray his girlfriend.

Mirko then added that he was in that place just for the time of an aperitif and that all the images that are going around portray other guys and certainly not him. He is angry really very much for what happened, declaring how sometimes playing with the fantasy it could put at risk situations that, instead, have no reason to be so. The story deleted by my friend, who is also suffering unspeakable threats and insults, had nothing to do with what was reported and especially not with me. It was made at his house and removed because the license plate of the car was visible. It is useless to point out that I did not sleep in that house, because I find all this very depressing and dangerous. This news is causing very serious personal problems and I have no reason to hide it, so this time very serious measures will be taken against those who persist in trampling on my dignity and above all my correctness.

